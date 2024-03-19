US Signal Listed in CRN's 2024 Tech Elite 250 List

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Signal, a leading digital infrastructure provider of cloud, core connectivity, and data center services, announces that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored them on its 2024 Tech Elite 250 list.

This yearly compilation showcases solution providers, based in the U.S. and Canada, that have distinguished themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of infrastructure, cloud, and security.

"We are proud to be recognized for this award," said Dan Watts, CEO of US Signal. "As a leader in digital infrastructure, from connectivity and data centers to cloud services and managed services, we strive to empower businesses as they transform their operations and adapt to an evolving technological landscape."

US Signal was recognized by CRN for significant investments in 2023 such as the company's recent purchase of a second Indianapolis data center and commissioning of local market fiber build, its partnership with Cohesity and Cato, and formal training and certification programs for staff.

US Signal has garnered various awards and recognitions in 2023, notably securing several ChannelPro SMB Forum awards, including Best Cloud Solution, Best Product/Tech Support, and Most Innovative Solution Awards.

US Signal was also acknowledged for its IoT certifications from a range of technology vendors such as Acronis, Cisco, Cohesity, Microsoft, Veeam, VMware, Epic, and Zerto. They were also recognized for certifications and specializations in Virtualization/Infrastructure, Operating System/Administration, Firewall Network and Security, and Network/Security.

"Our technology vendors and partners play a big part in our mission of providing best-in-class service to our customers. These various certifications and specializations ensure that we stay up to date in this ever-evolving digital landscape that continues to shape our industry," said Watts.

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, US Signal provides network, data center, connectivity, and cloud services to enterprise customers and large national telecommunications carriers. It operates a 9,500–route mile fiber network and eight data centers across nine states in the upper Midwest.

About US Signal

US Signal is a Midwest-based digital infrastructure company. Founded in 2001, US Signal is a leading solutions provider powered by a wholly owned and operated fiber network, which helps businesses optimize resources through the provision of managed and professional services. Offerings include network, data center, connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery services. For more information, visit www.ussignal.com.

