U.S. Space Force Awards Govini's Ark IL 5 Authority to Operate

New Authority to Operate underscores Ark's industry-leading security and integrity standards

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Govini , the software company that accelerates the defense acquisition process, today announced the U.S. Space Force (USSF) awarded Ark —Govini's flagship platform—Impact Level 5 (IL5) Authority to Operate (ATO). In addition to enabling more comprehensive data integration, individual USSF agencies and programs can now more rapidly evaluate and deploy Ark as a result of this authorization.

"Guardians need the best possible capabilities delivered as quickly as possible in order to secure the largest and most complex theater," said Govini CEO Tara Murphy Dougherty . "This ATO makes the seamless integration of Govini's best-in-class data with DoD programs possible—unlocking powerful new capabilities in Ark to help the Space Force develop better tech, accelerate production, strengthen sustainment, and ultimately field capabilities faster. This ATO is a massive win for Guardians and the entire Defense Acquisition ecosystem."

Ark is a suite of AI-enabled Applications that plays a pivotal role in mission-critical missions throughout the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

The Space Systems Command's (SSC) Aerospace Research Development Test & Evaluation (RDT&E) decision to award the ATO underscores Ark's leading security standards and robust risk mitigation.

Already widely deployed across the Defense Acquisition community, Ark is now fully approved to integrate Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) to further support critical missions and expand the unrivaled range of workflows that users can execute in Govini's platform.

The DoD's Impact Levels categorize and define the sensitivity of data and associated security requirements, with an IL5 being the highest level for CUI. Achieving an IL5 PA involves a stringent pre-screening, assessment, validation, and authorization process.

About Govini

Govini builds software to accelerate the Defense Acquisition Process. Ark, Govini's flagship product, is a suite of AI-enabled applications, powered by integrated government and commercial data, that solves problems across the entire spectrum of Defense Acquisition, including Supply Chain, Science & Technology, Production, Sustainment, and Modernization. With Ark, the Acquisition community eliminates slow, manual processes and gains the ability to rapidly imagine, produce, and field critical warfighting capabilities. Ark transforms Defense Acquisition into a strategic advantage for the United States.

