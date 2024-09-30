Contract Renewal Bolsters Mission Preparedness with AI-Powered Application Insights

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualitics , a leader in AI decision intelligence applications, today announced that the United States Space Force (USSF) has renewed a SBIR III agreement to continue deploying its Integrated Readiness Optimization (IRO) Workforce product. This renewal highlights the solution's essential role in enhancing mission preparedness through AI-driven analytics and predictive modeling, designed to optimize workforce allocation and training to mitigate operational risks across all levels of USSF operations.

U.S. Space Force Awards Virtualitics Contract to Increase Operational Readiness

The Virtualitics IRO Workforce application enables USSF commanders and staff to develop situational understanding of past, present, and future operations based on Defense Readiness Reporting System (DRRS) data, mission-essential task assessments, and combatant command requirements. By aggregating these classified datasets into a single environment that informs machine learning models and AI algorithms, leaders can leverage AI insights to identify, quantify, and forecast risks across all levels of USSF operations.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with the U.S. Space Force, delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that not only improve operational efficiency but also ensure that our nation's space operations remain at the forefront of technological innovation," said Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder of Virtualitics.

Using AI and machine learning analytics in combination with natural language processing (NLP) and automated correlation algorithms, Virtualitics enables commanders to more efficiently and effectively increase organizational readiness to enhance decision-making.

Core Applications Within IRO Workforce Readiness Include:

Unit Readiness : Dashboards that help USSF leaders assess, understand, and optimize workforce allocation and training. Identifies trends in unit readiness data and produces key performance indicators (KPIs) for strategic oversight.

: Dashboards that help USSF leaders assess, understand, and optimize workforce allocation and training. Identifies trends in unit readiness data and produces key performance indicators (KPIs) for strategic oversight. Mission Readiness : Enhances overall mission readiness through a hierarchical representation of mission-critical KPIs and helps decision-makers understand the implications of various factors impacting mission success.

: Enhances overall mission readiness through a hierarchical representation of mission-critical KPIs and helps decision-makers understand the implications of various factors impacting mission success. Risk Analysis : Consolidates outputs from previous workflows and DRRS reporting to forecast and quantify risks across USSF operations, producing comprehensive risk metrics for strategic oversight and proactive management.

: Consolidates outputs from previous workflows and DRRS reporting to forecast and quantify risks across USSF operations, producing comprehensive risk metrics for strategic oversight and proactive management. AI Pipeline : Ingests relevant data, trains NLP models for topic modeling and generates essential data artifacts required for other USSF applications, ensuring seamless data integration and continuous improvement of preparedness assessments.

: Ingests relevant data, trains NLP models for topic modeling and generates essential data artifacts required for other USSF applications, ensuring seamless data integration and continuous improvement of preparedness assessments. Topic Explorer: Enables users to navigate and research relevant topics stored in the Topic Bank. It integrates with Virtualitics Explore™ to enable users to modify topics and understand their impact on mission readiness through AI-guided 3D visualizations.

Advancing USSF Mission Readiness with Virtualitics IRO

The contract renewal underscores Virtualitics' ongoing commitment to supporting the USSF's mission to secure our Nation's interests in, from, and to space. The IRO Workforce application is one of several AI readiness products on the Virtualitics AI platform that enable seamless integration with existing systems. These innovative, AI-powered solutions are designed to improve maintenance scheduling, predict asset failures, optimize storage planning, and enhance overall mission readiness, operational efficiency, and decision-making capabilities.

Virtualitics remains a trusted partner in defense innovation, continually delivering sophisticated AI solutions that empower the U.S. Space Force to maintain operational superiority in an increasingly complex and contested environment.

About Virtualitics

Virtualitics, the Mission AI Company, is a leader in delivering AI readiness applications for enterprises and government. Our customers go from data to decision intelligence by using AI-powered Apps with explainability, interaction, and unparalleled visualizations at their core.

Built on a decade of Caltech research and proven in government and commercial markets, we make artificial intelligence safe and actionable through applications for analysts, data scientists, and leaders to achieve mission readiness.

For more information, visit virtualitics.com .

SOURCE Virtualitics