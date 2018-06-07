US Study on Millennial Employees Finds Lack of Promotion Opportunities a Key Driver of Millennial Resignations

"Millennial employees now make up the largest share of the US workforce. With employment numbers at an all time high and the war for talent more fierce than ever, organizations need to have a strategy to attract and retain Millennials," said John Schwarz, Visier co-founder and CEO. "Our analysis confirmed that Millennials change jobs significantly more often, but it also uncovered the power of promotion as a key factor in motivating Millennials to stay with their firm. Our recommendation is: don't fight the tide—work with it. Give your brightest prospects places to go within your organization. Upward and lateral moves both work well. Millennials look for constant training and new challenges to feel they are progressing."

The report findings were based on the Visier Insights database, an aggregated database of 1.5 million US-based employees from more than 60 companies (a subset of Visier's customers). The Visier Insights study found:

The Manager Effect: Millennials who are managers resign two-thirds less often than Millennials who are not managers (11.9 percent compared to 36.2 percent). The Manager Effect finds that an added sense of responsibility and career opportunity helps retain Millennial talent.

*For this report, Millennials were those born in the year 1983 or later, and Non-Millennials were those born in the year 1982 or earlier.

**Resignation rates for workers with up to 4 years of tenure. Resignation rates for workers of all tenure levels are 29.1 percent for Millennials and 9.2 percent for Non-Millennials.

Methodology

At the core of Visier Insights reports is Visier's unique database of anonymized, standardized workforce data. For the Visier Insights™: Millennials report, Visier targeted large US-based employers, leveraging a subset of Visier's customer database, which included over 60 companies representing 1.5 million US-based employees. For this report, workers were divided into two groups: Millennials (those born in 1983 or later) and Non-Millennials (those born in 1982 or before).

Companies included in this report represent a wide range of industries, including Healthcare, Technology, Financial Services and Insurance, Energy and Manufacturing. For each of the included companies, Visier ensured a high degree of confidence in the data availability, quality for the topics and time period being covered by the report.

