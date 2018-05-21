"With Sea Giraffe AMB currently part of three separate US Navy programmes, this contract further strengthens Saab's position as a trusted supplier for the US Navy. We are proud that our world-class naval radar meets the USN's standards and needs," says Anders Carp, Head of Saab business area Surveillance.

Sea Giraffe AMB offers 3D, multi-role, medium-range air and surface surveillance.

For further information, please contact:

Saab Press Centre

+46 (0)734-180-018

presscentre@saabgroup.com

www.saabgroup.com

www.saabgroup.com/YouTube

Follow us on Twitter: @saab

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defense and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/saab/r/us-to-export-saab-s-sea-giraffe-amb-radar-in-foreign-military-sales-deal,c2526129

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-to-export-saabs-sea-giraffe-amb-radar-in-foreign-military-sales-deal-300651668.html

SOURCE Saab

Related Links

http://www.saabgroup.com

