U.S. Travel Agencies Air Ticket Sales Total $9.1 Billion in April 2024

U.S. Domestic Demand Drove Record-Level Sales in April

ARLINGTON, Va., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) released data showing April air ticket sales totaled $9.1 billion for U.S. travel agencies — a 4% increase from April 2023. This marks the largest recorded total for April since ARC began reporting this data in 2017.

Results for April 2024 showed:

ARC Ticketing Metric Total Month-Over-

Month Variance Year-Over-Year

Variance Total Sales $9.1 billion -2 % +4 % Total Passenger Trips 25.5 million 0 % +8 % U.S. Domestic Trips 16.1 million +2 % +11 % International Trips 9.4 million -4 % +4 % Average Ticket Price $551 -4 % 0 %

"April domestic demand broke from seasonal norms with a monthly increase in U.S. passenger trips booked," said Steve Solomon, chief commercial officer at ARC. "As travel agencies navigate the shifting air travel retailing landscape, their value to both business and leisure travelers continues to be on display."

April ancillary sales increased 21% year over year to $30 million, while ancillary transactions increased 46% to 535,345 over the same period.**

More detailed information is available on ARC's sales statistics page.

About ARC

ARC accelerates the growth of global air travel by delivering forward-looking travel data, flexible distribution services and other innovative industry solutions. We are a leading travel intelligence company that possesses the world's largest, most comprehensive global airline ticket dataset, including more than 15 billion passenger flights representing 490 airlines and 230 countries and territories. Our solutions and expertise strengthen economies and enrich lives by connecting stakeholders across the travel ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com.

Notes:

*Ticket Sales

Results are based on monthly sales data ending April 30, 2024 , from 10,344 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, satellite ticket printing offices and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

, from 10,344 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, satellite ticket printing offices and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines. The average ticket price (USD) is for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.

Passenger trips include the total number of passengers taking a trip from one airport to another using direct or connecting flights. Newly issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.

U.S. domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S.

Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

**Ancillary sales

Includes fees for products and services such as upgraded seats, checked bags, an unaccompanied minor, pet-in-cabin, etc.

