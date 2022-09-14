US Travelers Spending More This Fall, Experts Point to Inflation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the autumn season approaching, travel insurtech company Squaremouth.com reports US tourists are spending 35% more than last fall.

Squaremouth experts attribute the higher price tag to inflation. Earlier this year , over half of Squaremouth customers said they were spending more on travel due to the rising cost of travel, attributing the increase to inflation and gas prices, rather than intentionally spending more.

While pent-up demand could play a factor, there was little change between pre and post-pandemic spending. In fact, travelers spent less on Fall travel in 2021 compared to 2019.

Fall Travel Spending By The Numbers

2022 Fall Travel Spending Data:

Average Trip Cost: $9,796.36

% Change Over 2021: 35%

% Change Over 2019: 26%

2021 Fall Travel Spending Data:

Average Trip Cost: $7,257.66

% Change Over 2019: -6.5%

2019 Fall Travel Spending Data:

Average Trip Cost: $7,758.14

Spending Per Top 10 Destinations

Of the top international destinations this fall, Squaremouth reports the most expensive trips are to Greece, while the cost of travel to Israel has increased the most year-over-year.

This season, the average cost of a trip to Israel is over 190% more than this time last year. Of the top destinations, Canada had the second highest jump with a 162% increase over Fall 2021.

Average Trip Cost Per Top 10 International Destinations

Italy - $6,848.90

Mexico - $3,379.17

Spain - $5,551.10

Israel - France - $6,195.85

Bahamas - $3,160.81

Portugal - $5,079.15

Greece - $7,328.47

Canada - $5,771.65

Germany - $5,881.93

Methodology: Squaremouth analytics compared travel insurance policy sales for trips being insured between September 22nd and December 21 of 2022, 2021 and 2019.

About Squaremouth

Squaremouth is a travel insurance comparison company that helps customers instantly search, compare, and buy travel insurance policies online.

Squaremouth.com hosts the most intuitive travel insurance quoting and comparison engine on the market today. Coupled with over 100,000 verified customer reviews and the largest portfolio of products, Squaremouth allows customers to purchase a travel insurance policy from every major provider in the US.

As a company, we prioritize reputation over profits, with a core goal of helping every customer find the coverage they need for the lowest possible price. Founded in 2003, Squaremouth.com - and our multi-award-winning customer service team - has helped more than 2 million travelers find the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

