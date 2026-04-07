U.S. Vehicle Recalls Hit Multi-Year High in Q1 2026, with Single Campaign Accounting for Nearly 40% of Total Volume

BizzyCar report shows recall activity becoming more concentrated and event-driven, as electrical system defects and large-scale campaigns reshape how recalls are managed

ST. PETERS, Mo., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BizzyCar released its Q1 2026 Recall Report, showing that 11.6 million vehicles were recalled in the U.S. during the first quarter – the highest quarterly total in recent years. Activity was driven by fewer, high-impact campaigns rather than a steady flow of smaller events.

Much of that volume was concentrated in a small number of campaigns, including one that accounted for nearly 40% of total recalls.

As vehicles become more software-driven and rely on interconnected systems, a single defect can now impact multiple models and model years at once, making recall activity far less predictable than in prior years.

"What we're seeing is a shift in how recalls show up in the market," said Ryan Maher, CEO of BizzyCar. "There are thousands of vehicles with open recalls sitting in dealer databases today. When dealers can identify those vehicles and act on them quickly, it improves completion rates and gets more unsafe vehicles off the road."

Key Findings from the Q1 2026 Recall Report:

Ford accounts for the majority of recall volume – Ford recalled more than 7.6 million vehicles, representing about two-thirds of total U.S. volume, and led the four largest campaigns. Five manufacturers (Ford, Toyota, Hyundai, Chrysler, and Nissan) accounted for more than 92% of vehicles recalled.





– Ford recalled more than 7.6 million vehicles, representing about two-thirds of total U.S. volume, and led the four largest campaigns. Five manufacturers (Ford, Toyota, Hyundai, Chrysler, and Nissan) accounted for more than 92% of vehicles recalled. Single campaign drives nearly 40% of all recalls – One Ford electrical system recall impacted more than 4.3 million vehicles, making it the largest campaign in years and a primary driver of Q1 volume.





– One Ford electrical system recall impacted more than 4.3 million vehicles, making it the largest campaign in years and a primary driver of Q1 volume. Electrical system issues dominate recall activit y – Electrical system defects accounted for 47% of all recalls, followed by back-over prevention systems at 20%.





y – Electrical system defects accounted for 47% of all recalls, followed by back-over prevention systems at 20%. OTA eligibility increases but remains uneven – Nearly 5.7 million vehicles (roughly 50%) were eligible for over-the-air (OTA) updates, a sharp increase from recent averages. Most of that volume was tied to a single campaign.





– Nearly 5.7 million vehicles (roughly 50%) were eligible for over-the-air (OTA) updates, a sharp increase from recent averages. Most of that volume was tied to a single campaign. Heightened safety advisories continue – Q1 included six "Park Outside" and "Do Not Drive" advisories affecting nearly 98,000 vehicles, primarily related to fire risk and brake system failures.

"As recall activity becomes more concentrated, it puts more pressure on how quickly dealerships respond," Maher added. "The stores that are staying on top of it are the ones that can keep track of what's coming in, stay in front of the customer with follow-up, and ensure the repair is completed. That comes down to having a process in place that removes manual work and keeps outreach and scheduling moving forward without adding more strain on the team."

What's Ahead

Q1 reflects a shift toward more concentrated recall activity, with total volume reaching a multi-year high but driven by a small number of campaigns rather than spread evenly across manufacturers.

That dynamic introduces more variability, with volume driven by periodic, high-impact events instead of a consistent cadence.

Dealerships that can quickly identify affected vehicles, maintain consistent outreach, and see repairs through to completion will be better positioned to capture both immediate and long-term value.

To access the full BizzyCar Q1 2026 Recall Report, visit: https://www.bizzycar.com/blog/q1-2026-automotive-recall-report.

About BizzyCar

BizzyCar is an AI-driven, automated Service Recall and Mobile Service Management Platform for auto dealers. It leverages the most accurate recall data available to identify vehicles with open recalls and utilizes artificial intelligence to proactively schedule appointments for customers to bring their vehicles into the dealership or have service completed through mobile and valet offerings. BizzyCar helps dealerships win back lost customers, increase retention, and drive incremental service revenue while making vehicle ownership safer and more convenient. For more info, visit www.bizzycar.com.

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SOURCE BizzyCar