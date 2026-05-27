U.S. Virgin Islands Announces St. John Celebration 2026: History and Collaboration with a Musical Mix

ST. JOHN, U.S. Virgin Islands, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, in partnership with the Division of Festivals, is proud to announce the 2026 St. John Celebration, will be taking place from June 14 through July 4, 2026. This beloved annual festival will once again bring together residents and visitors for weeks of culture, music, cuisine, and community under the vibrant theme: "History and Collaboration with a Musical Mix."

St. John Celebration 2026: History and Collaboration with a Musical Mix St. John Celebration 2026 Schedule of Events

Rooted in tradition and cultural pride, St. John Celebration culminates in a vibrant fusion of festivities honoring both Emancipation Day and Independence Day in the territory. From lively village nights and cultural showcases to boat races, parades, and fireworks, the celebration reflects the rich heritage and enduring spirit of the Virgin Islands.

"St. John Celebration is one of the Territory's most cherished cultural traditions and an important opportunity to showcase the vibrant spirit of our people and natural beauty of our islands," said Jennifer Matarangas-King, Commissioner of Tourism. "Each year, the celebration brings together generations of Virgin Islanders and visitors alike to honor our history, embrace our culture, and experience the warmth and hospitality that define the U.S. Virgin Islands."

2026 St. John Celebration honorees will also be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the culture, service, and spirit of the Virgin Islands. This year's honorees include Jennifer Williams as Food Fair Honoree, Tishelle Knight as Village Honoree, and Lisa Penn as Parade Marshal.

Key Events Include:

June 14: Pan-O-Rama – An evening of electrifying steel pan performances at Franklin A. Powell Sr. Park.

– An evening of electrifying steel pan performances at Franklin A. Powell Sr. Park. June 20: Royalty Show – Celebrating the poise, talent, and cultural pride of St. John's ambassadors.

– Celebrating the poise, talent, and cultural pride of St. John's ambassadors. June 21: Food Fair, Coronation & Boat Races – Featuring local cuisine, cultural displays, and the official coronation festivities at Franklin A. Powell Sr. Park. Exciting boat races will also take place in Cruz Bay Harbor showcasing the Territory's maritime traditions.

– Featuring local cuisine, cultural displays, and the official coronation festivities at Franklin A. Powell Sr. Park. Exciting boat races will also take place in Cruz Bay Harbor showcasing the Territory's maritime traditions. June 27: Beach Jam – A lively waterfront event with music and entertainment at Cruz Bay Harbor.

– A lively waterfront event with music and entertainment at Cruz Bay Harbor. June 28: Opening of Celebration Village 2026 – The official opening of Celebration Village featuring nightly entertainment, food vendors, and cultural activities in Cruz Bay.

– The official opening of Celebration Village featuring nightly entertainment, food vendors, and cultural activities in Cruz Bay. June 28 – July 4: Village Nights – Evening events with live music, food vendors, and community activities.

– Evening events with live music, food vendors, and community activities. July 3: J'ouvert, Emancipation Day Program, & Torch Light Parade – An early morning street celebration filled with music, dancing, and revelry beginning at sunrise in St. John National Park followed by a program honoring the abolition of slavery in the Virgin Islands. The torch light evening procession will begin at 7pm

– An early morning street celebration filled with music, dancing, and revelry beginning at sunrise in St. John National Park followed by a program honoring the abolition of slavery in the Virgin Islands. The torch light evening procession will begin at 7pm July 4: St. John Celebration Parade & Fireworks Display 2026 – A colorful parade through Cruz Bay highlighting cultural groups, performers, and community organizations followed by a spectacular fireworks show over Cruz Bay Harbor closing out the celebration.

The festival's signature events will spotlight local musicians, artisans, dancers, and chefs. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy performances by local musicians, dancers, and cultural groups, as well that highlight the creativity and traditions of St. John.

"Our goal each year is to preserve and celebrate the cultural traditions that make St. John so unique while creating memorable experiences for everyone who attends," said Ian Turnbull, Director of Festivals and Events. "From traditional performances to the local cuisine, St. John Celebration continues to showcase the true spirit of island culture."

St. John Celebration 2026 is open to the public and welcomes attendees from around the world to experience the culture, history, and festive energy of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information and a full schedule of events, please visit www.visitusvi.com.

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI).

SOURCE U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism