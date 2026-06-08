/C O R R E C T I O N -- U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism/

The week commenced with Governor Bryan delivering a keynote welcome address that underscored the interconnectedness of the Caribbean's people, cultures, and economies. He encouraged attendees to recognize the collective strength of the region and the immense opportunities it offers to travelers and industry stakeholders alike.

Commissioner Matarangas-King joined fellow Ministers and Commissioners during the "Around the Caribbean in 60 Minutes" session, where she shared key updates from the territory, including the recent announcement of new weekly nonstop service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and St. Croix (STX) aboard United Airlines.

The Commissioner also introduced travel industry executive Susan Black and participated in the Marketing Conference Ministerial Panel alongside tourism leaders from Antigua & Barbuda, Turks & Caicos, St. Martin, and the Cayman Islands.

"Caribbean Week provides a valuable opportunity to share ideas, collaborate with our regional counterparts, and collectively strengthen the sustainability and growth of our tourism products," said Commissioner Matarangas-King.

As the event's Platinum Sponsor, the U.S. Virgin Islands also hosted the CTO Foundation Luncheon. During the event, Governor Bryan delivered remarks emphasizing the importance of investing in the next generation of tourism professionals and encouraging young people to explore the diverse career opportunities available within the industry. Deputy Commissioner RoseAnne DeFreitas introduced former Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the CTO Foundation in recognition of his significant contributions to Caribbean tourism. Virgin Islands partners and friends, including rapper/radio host Maino, radio host Swaggy Sie, iHeart radio's Randi Hatchel, and entrepreneur Jasmine Gerald, joined the delegation to celebrate its support of Caribbean travel and youth engagement.

The territory's influence and leadership within the tourism sector were further reflected throughout the week, as former Commissioners Joseph Boschulte and Beverly Nicholson-Doty participated in various events in their current professional capacities, demonstrating the depth of tourism expertise cultivated within the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The week concluded with the annual Rum & Rhythm fundraiser, where the U.S. Virgin Islands showcased the creativity and talent of its mixology community. Kealoni "KJ" Richards of St. Croix joined Tamaya Butts of Jasmine's Caribbean Cuisine—the only Virgin Islands-owned and Black-owned restaurant on New York City's famed Restaurant Row, owned by St. Thomas native Jasmine Gerald—to present three signature cocktails inspired by the flavors of the territory's three main islands.

The cocktails—VI Velvet Kiss, featuring Captain Morgan; Bush Tea Sour, crafted with Mutiny Island Vodka; and Crucian Christmas, made with Cruzan Rum—captivated judges and attendees alike with their distinctive ingredients and island-inspired flavor profiles, earning a third-place Judges' Choice Award.

Virgin Islands pride continued to shine beyond Manhattan during the annual Oxtail Off competition in Brooklyn, where Crucian descendant Brendan Francis earned runner-up honors. His standout dish impressed judges and attendees alike, rising above entries from home cooks and chefs representing culinary traditions from across the Caribbean diaspora.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands and its offerings, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/.

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI).

Correction: An earlier version of this release was updated to reflect the correct photo captions.

SOURCE U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism