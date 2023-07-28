USA Cares Kentucky Chapter holds second annual Remembering Cpl. Nicholas Dieruf Lexington Golf Event to benefit veterans and military families in crisis

Event honors Lexington native Marine Cpl. Nicholas Dieruf

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares' Kentucky Chapter is holding its annual Remembering Cpl. Nicholas Dieruf Golf Event Monday, Aug. 7 at Champion Trace Golf Course in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Proceeds from the event will benefit USA Cares, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing financial and advocacy assistance to military families in crisis.

Check-in for the event begins at 8:15 am with a shotgun start at 10:00 a.m. Players will enjoy a catered breakfast and lunch, as well as a brief presentation on USA Cares.

"Throughout the year, our Chapters hold several golf events at esteemed courses across the country," said Annice McEwan, Communication & Marketing Manager of USA Cares. "We are thrilled this one is so close to headquarters and offers an opportunity to honor a local fallen hero."

With support from the Dieruf family, the event remembers Marine Cpl. Nicholas Dieruf, a Lexington native who died in an explosion in 2008 while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

"For the past nearly 20 years, our family has worked diligently to keep Nich's name alive while simultaneously advocating for the veteran community," said Emily Chambers, Gold Star Wife and event organizer. "It's what makes our hearts whole. This golf tournament is yet another way for us to accomplish that mission."

Team and individual registration spots are still available. Interested players can purchase tickets at: https://usacareskentuckychapter.funraise.org/

About USA Cares

USA Cares' mission is to provide military veterans, service members, and their families financial assistance and post service skills training to create a foundation for long-term stability.  Our services improve the quality of life for veterans and their families and reduce potential factors that can contribute to veteran suicide.

SOURCE USA Cares

USA Cares is awarded maximum amount of $500,000 with grant from US Department of Labor's Veterans' Employment and Training Service to serve Kentucky veterans

