USA Cares Partners with Dave's Hot Chicken Franchise Group to Support Veterans and Military Families Through Customer Round-Up Campaign

Two-week campaign runs June 30 through July 13 at 18 restaurants across California, Texas, Nevada and Oklahoma

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave's Hot Chicken franchise group CW Strong Restaurants has launched a two-week customer round-up campaign benefiting USA Cares. Through July 13, customers at 18 CW Strong-operated Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants across California, Texas, Nevada and Oklahoma can round up their purchase at the register, with proceeds supporting veterans, service members and their families facing financial hardship.

Customers can participate by rounding up their purchase at the register or by scanning the QR code displayed in participating restaurants to learn more about the partnership and make an additional gift online at usacares.org/daves-hot-chicken/.

Campaign Details

Campaign runs June 30 through July 13, 2026

Available at Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants operated by CW Strong Restaurants

Participating locations are in California, Texas, Nevada and Oklahoma

Customers can round up at the register or donate online

Proceeds support USA Cares' mission to provide financial assistance and long-term support to veterans, service members and their families

"CW Strong Restaurants and Dave's Hot Chicken are proud to partner with USA CARES Veteran & Family Support System. USA CARES provides life-saving financial assistance that helps create stability for at-risk veterans and their families," said Brian Cassidy, CEO of CW Strong Restaurants, LLC. "This support lays the foundation for a secure home and helps veterans navigate and recover from crisis situations. Your round-up donation—and any additional support—makes an immediate, meaningful difference for those who have sacrificed for our country and our communities."

Since January 2026, USA Cares has provided more than $1.4 million in financial assistance to more than 700 veteran and military families, including more than 840 children. That support has helped keep more than 430 families in their homes through eviction prevention and mortgage assistance, providing more than $808,000 in housing support.

"Partnerships like this are what make our work possible," said Matt Castor, President and CEO of USA Cares. "Rounding up a few cents may not feel like much in the moment, but across thousands of transactions at these restaurants, those small donations become real support for veterans and military families working through a hard stretch. We're grateful to Brian Cassidy and the entire CW Strong and Dave's Hot Chicken team for standing with the families we serve."

Customers can support veterans and military families by rounding up their purchase at participating Dave's Hot Chicken locations through July 13 or by visiting usacares.org/daves-hot-chicken/. Every donation helps ensure more military families receive assistance when they need it most.

About USA Cares Inc.

USA Cares Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial and advocacy support to military families in need. Since 2003, Cares has been committed to improving the lives of veterans and their families through various programs and services. The services we provide help to reduce factors that, if left unmet, can contribute to the tragically high numbers of veteran suicides .

**About Dave's Hot Chicken**

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave's Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave's Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy's brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel's Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, and movie producer John Davis to begin franchising the Dave's Hot Chicken concept throughout the U.S. and beyond. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,020 franchise locations in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Canada and will open 70-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company's mission is to "blow their minds." Additional brand investors include Billboard Artists Drake and Usher, former California First Lady Maria Shriver, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan.

SOURCE USA Cares