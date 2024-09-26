USA Cares Successfully Aids Veteran Families in Crisis Thanks to a $2 Million Appropriation from Kentucky Legislature

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial and advocacy support to post-9/11 veterans, active-duty service members, and their families, proudly announces a significant success in its efforts to support veteran families facing crisis. Thanks to a generous $2 million appropriation from the Kentucky Legislature, USA Cares has been able to expand its outreach and assistance to both pre and post 9/11 Kentucky-based veteran and military families, and active duty service members, helping them avoid eviction, foreclosure, vehicle repossession, and food insecurity.

This landmark funding has already made a tangible impact, providing vital resources to military families who are struggling to stay in their homes and maintain essential transportation, particularly during periods of economic hardship. USA Cares has assisted hundreds of families across the state, offering them direct financial aid and helping them navigate through crisis situations, preventing further instability.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support from the Kentucky Legislature. This funding has allowed us to act swiftly and prevent many veteran and military families from falling into deeper financial distress," said Matt Castor, Vice President of USA Cares. "Our mission is to make sure that those who have served our country are not left behind, especially during times of crisis. This support allows us to strengthen our impact, helping more families get back on their feet and remain self-sufficient."

The $2 million appropriation, which was secured through a bipartisan effort in the Kentucky General Assembly, is part of a larger initiative aimed at supporting veteran families across the Commonwealth. With the funds, USA Cares has focused on addressing the most urgent needs of veteran families, including:

Housing Assistance : Preventing eviction and foreclosure by providing rent and mortgage payments for families facing financial hardship.

: Preventing eviction and foreclosure by providing rent and mortgage payments for families facing financial hardship. Vehicle Payment Assistance : Helping families avoid vehicle repossession, ensuring veterans and active-duty personnel maintain reliable transportation.

: Helping families avoid vehicle repossession, ensuring veterans and active-duty personnel maintain reliable transportation. Food Assistance: Alleviating food insecurity for families struggling to meet their basic nutritional needs.

Since its founding, USA Cares has worked tirelessly to serve the military community, distributing millions in emergency aid to those in need. With this new funding from the Kentucky Legislature, the organization has been able to expand its reach and make a lasting difference in the lives of Kentucky's veteran families, many of whom face unique challenges during their transitions to civilian life or active-duty deployments.

USA Cares remains committed to continuing its vital mission, working alongside community partners, government agencies, and generous donors to ensure that veterans and military families receive the assistance they need.

If you are a veteran or active-duty service member in need of assistance, please visit www.usacares.org to apply for help.

About USA Cares

USA Cares is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides post-9/11 veterans, active-duty service members, and their families with emergency financial assistance and advocacy in times of crisis. Its programs are designed to alleviate financial burdens and help military families emerge from crisis stronger and more resilient. USA Cares serves veterans and military families across the United States.

