USA Cares to Hold Largest Gala Ever in Celebration of 20th Anniversary

More than 800 guests are expected for the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares, a national nonprofit that provides financial assistance to military veterans in crisis, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with its We Salute You Gala on Saturday, Aug. 19. The gala sold out earlier this month with a record number of more than 800 guests expected. The event comes as the demand for the organization's services continues to increase.

The Galt House, a historic venue in downtown Louisville, Kentucky will host the evening's events and festivities, which will include both a silent and live auction, cocktail reception, and formal dinner. Guest speaker, retired US Army Major General Julie Bentz, will deliver the program's keynote. Congressman Morgan McGarvey will be in attendance from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. The event is expected to be the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year.

"We are proud of the work USA Cares has done over the last two decades and are thrilled to have the chance to celebrate this milestone," said President and CEO of USA Cares, Trace Chesser. "This is also an opportunity to highlight how many military families are still in need of our assistance and why we rely so heavily on the generosity of our community."

Registration and cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 pm Saturday, Aug.19 in the Grand Ballroom at the Galt House in downtown Louisville.

About USA Cares

Originally dubbed Kentuckiana Cares, USA Cares began with a goal of raising funds to help military families in financial crises through the sale of "Support Our Troops" yard signs following the 9/11 attacks in 2001. In October 2003, in response to the increasing number of requests for assistance, Kentuckiana Cares evolved into what is now USA Cares, a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that has assisted thousands of veterans and military families facing hardships related to service.

