USA TODAY Names Graybar One of America’s Customer Service Champions 2024.

ST. LOUIS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, has been named one of America's Customer Service Champions 2024 by USA TODAY and Plant-A Insights Group.

This award recognizes industry leaders in customer service across 67 sectors, including service providers, brick-and-mortar retailers and online stores. Champions were chosen through a confidential online survey of more than 33,000 U.S. consumers who provided more than 519,000 company reviews. Overall, America's Customer Service Champions 2024 is one of the largest independent customer experience studies in the U.S.

"Exceptional customer service has been the hallmark of Graybar's success for 155 years," said Graybar Chaiman, President and CEO Kathleen M. Mazzarella. "As we celebrate 95 years of employee ownership this year, this award is a testament to our outstanding employees and the work they do to create the best customer experience in our industry. We thank our customers for trusting us with their business, and we thank USA TODAY and Plant-A Insights Group for this tremendous honor."

Earlier this month, Graybar was recognized as a US Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In addition, Graybar was named a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award winner by Energage for the fourth consecutive year earlier this year. Click here to learn more about America's Customer Service Champions 2024.

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 345 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

