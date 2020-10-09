USA Today Readers Name Wyndham Rewards Best Hotel Loyalty Program for a Third Consecutive Year

This marks the third consecutive year that Wyndham Rewards has received the highest honor in the hotel loyalty program category and the second consecutive year that its co-branded credit card has taken the top spot. Nominations are sourced by a panel of travel industry experts, including editors from USA Today and 10best.com, and winners are chosen based on daily voting from USA Today readers over a four-week period.

"In a year unlike any other, we're incredibly thankful for the continued support of our millions of members, who today make up nearly half of all guests at our U.S. hotels and more than a third of our guests globally," said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president, loyalty and revenue optimization, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Our members are at the core of everything we do and are immensely valuable not just to Wyndham but to our thousands of franchisees. On average, members stay more, stay longer, and spend more than non-members. To earn this honor three years in a row speaks volumes about their dedication to Wyndham's brands and to Wyndham Rewards."

This year's rankings come on the heels of Wyndham's newly announced and updated credit card suite featuring the Wyndham Rewards EarnerSM Card, the Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card and the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card, the first Wyndham credit card created specifically for small businesses. All three cards amplify rewards earned on the road, as well as everyday purchases, with up to 8x earn on gas purchases and Wyndham hotel stays; up to 5x earn on marketing, advertising and utility purchases (Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card only); and up to 4x earn on restaurant and grocery purchases. Interested members can learn more, including how to earn up to 45,000 bonus points, at www.wyndhamrewardscreditcard.com.

Added Hamlisch, "The Wyndham Rewards program offers our members an incredible array of ways to earn points, from hotel stays, to our new credit cards, to a diverse set of program partners across gas, shopping, tours, meal kit delivery and more. Combine that with a simple redemption structure and generous rewards and you've got a loyalty program that was built from the ground up for the everyday traveler."

Wyndham Rewards is the only hotel loyalty program to offer members a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay. Free nights start at just 7,500 points per night, while discounted nights start at 1,500 points plus some cash. The program's Member Levels (status), which are among the most attainable in travel, have been relaxed further in light of the pandemic and allow members to unlock great benefits like a preferred room, late checkout and accelerated earning after as few as three nights.

As the travel landscape evolves in the wake of COVID-19, Wyndham and its brands remain committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. The vast majority of the Company's hotels are open and welcoming guests with flexible booking policies and enhanced health and safety protocols through Wyndham's Count on UsSM initiative. The Company has also extended current member benefits through the end of 2021 and paused points expiration through the end of the year. Learn more at www.wyndhamhotels.com/COVID-19.

About Wyndham Rewards

Recently named the No. 1 hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY for the third year in a row, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of over 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 84 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 813,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 84 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.



