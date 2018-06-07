USAGov: Recognize The Signs of Suicide and Find Help

Its causes can be complex and involve many factors, from mental illness and abuse, to social isolation and depression, but relationship problems and substance misuse are also frequent reasons.

Immediate Help

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 800-273-TALK (8255) or through chat available 24/7. You can also text a professional for help with the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

If you believe someone is in immediate danger, do not leave the person alone and call 911. Know and share these resources--it could save a life.

Find help 24/7 in Spanish at 1-888-628-9454.

Be Aware; Listen

Every 13 minutes, someone commits suicide in the U.S. There are ways to identify signs and make an approach if you suspect a friend or loved one is considering suicide

Learn to recognize the signs and what you can do as a parent, sibling, other relative, friend, or even acquaintance to help.

Be familiar with the risk factors of suicide.

Know the five action steps for helping someone in emotional pain.

Service Members and Veterans

Veterans and their loved ones can call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, chat online, or send a text message to 838255 to receive confidential support.

Find support and help for military members before, during, or after service.

Take the Self-Check Quiz to learn whether stress and depression might be affecting you.

