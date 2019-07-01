USAGov's Fourth of July Fireworks Safety Tips

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireworks have been part of Independence Day celebrations in the U.S. from the very beginning. Since 1777, communities around the country have been filling their skies each Fourth of July with awesome displays of pops and light and color.

But with the exciting beauty can come danger, if fireworks aren't handled safely. On average, more than 280 people go to the emergency room each day with fireworks-related injuries in the weeks around the Fourth of July.