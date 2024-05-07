USAID Awards ICF $236 Million Global Health Contract

Company to Deliver Demographic and Health Survey to Improve Health Outcomes

RESTON, Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Bureau for Global Health has awarded global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a five-year, $236 million recompete contract to continue to deliver their Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) Program, which is considered globally as the "gold standard" of health surveys.

ICF has supported the DHS Program since its inception 40 years ago, helping grow it into the world's premier source of critical and actionable data for population, health and nutrition programs. Survey data is used by national governments, international organizations, researchers and others to support strategic planning, policymaking, financing, program management and more.

ICF's delivery approach is focused on strengthening the capacity of participating countries to collect, analyze and disseminate their data and integrate inclusive approaches that take vulnerable and marginalized populations into consideration. ICF will also incorporate technology and other program innovations to increase survey automation and efficiency, including the selective adoption of artificial intelligence in accordance with requirements of country ownership and safeguarding sensitive data.

"The DHS Program has been instrumental in advancing our collective understanding of global health and its impact on populations, particularly in low- and middle-income countries," said Jennifer Welham, senior vice president for health, people and human services, "We are proud to continue our decades-long partnership with USAID by providing leading-edge health, survey research and data management expertise to support the development of effective health policies and interventions. Together, we are improving the well-being and quality of life for people and communities around the world."

To date, the DHS Program has collected, analyzed and disseminated accurate and representative data through over 400 surveys in over 90 countries.

A leader in global development, ICF works with country partners and international development agencies to design and implement projects that promote sustainable, resilient societies. The company's work aims to facilitate inclusive growth and sustainability; alleviate poverty; support clean energy; advance climate change solutions; and address environmental, social and health needs in developing countries. From infectious diseases to health security, ICF addresses today's most pressing health issues built on decades of expertise supporting countries around the globe.

