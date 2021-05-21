SALT LAKE CITY, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., and its subsidiary in China—BabyCare, Ltd.—announced this week a research collaboration agreement with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine (BUCM), a well-known university in China. Under the agreement, USANA and BUCM will cooperatively research the field of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). The objective of this collaboration is to bring together modern nutritional science and TCM to improve the health and wellness of individuals and families around the world.

USANA and Beijing University of Chinese Medicine sign research collaboration agreement

USANA and BUCM will collaborate in several areas, including evaluating the effectiveness of TCM to replenish qi (an ancient Chinese healing art involving meditation), evaluating the effectiveness of TCM ingredients, creating new health products based on the concept of TCM, and developing targeted nutritional regimens for people of different body types. Under the agreement, USANA has the right to commercialize any nutritional/TCM products resulting from the collaboration.

The collaboration will also promote mutual scholar and scientist visits, set up post-doctoral workstations, provide scholarships to TCM students at BUCM, and support the U.S. Center for Chinese Medicine established by BUCM.

To celebrate this agreement, USANA and BUCM held a joint signing ceremony on May 19 with university and corporate officials including President of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine Dr. Xu Anlong, USANA CEO and Chairman of the Board Kevin Guest, USANA Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Rob Sinnott and USANA Chief Officer and Managing Director Brent Neidig.

"Beijing University of Chinese Medicine is an educational base for cultivating high-level innovative Chinese medicine, a research powerhouse for knowledge and technological innovation in Chinese medicine, and a top-ranking Chinese medicine university in China," said BUCM President Dr. Xu Anlong. "Our mission is to promote global awareness and practice of Chinese medicine and to contribute to the development of human health and the progress of civilization."

USANA CEO Kevin Guest explained how the research collaboration agreement is in line with the company's history and vision for the future. "Since USANA was founded, we have remained committed to quality, advancement in nutritional technology, and continuous scientific validation," he said. "With this agreement, USANA has set a clear vision and long-term strategy of bringing Traditional Chinese Medicine and the results of this collaboration into the growing health product market. We believe through the cooperation of BUCM and USANA, we will improve health and promote Chinese medicine around the world."

