USANA continues industry-leading sustainability efforts by joining forces with the Utah Sustainable Business Coalition

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, a leader in cellular nutrition, is continuing its fight to protect the environment by becoming a member of the Utah Sustainable Business Coalition. The company has pledged to reduce plastic waste in 2020 and beyond as part of its coalition efforts. USANA's first step in this pledge is to move to smaller bottles to reduce wasted space and to make the switch from plastic bottles to 25% post-recycled material bottles.

The Utah Sustainable Business Coalition consists of Utah businesses and community partners that want to help improve Utah's environmental health and sustainability.

"We are excited about joining the coalition and continuing our environmental efforts at USANA," said Paul Jones, USANA's chief leadership development officer. "As a company focused on health with sustainability as a core value, we feel it's our duty to join this coalition and work to make a better environmental future for Utah and the world. Community is a key tenet for USANA, and that includes taking care of our environment, which is why USANA has invested heavily in green initiatives over the last two decades. We are proud to be part of the Utah Sustainable Business Coalition, an EPA WasteWise member, an EPA Green Power Partner, and one of 235 founding organizations of the Climate Registry."

"Our corporate campus exemplifies our dedication to the environment with solar roof panels that provide 60 percent of the power we use and drought-friendly xeriscaping around the building," continued Mr. Jones. "Water bottles are provided to all employees and refilled at water coolers throughout the building, while lights, air conditioning, and heating are turned off after hours and on weekends to conserve energy. We also reward eco-conscious drivers by providing electric vehicle charging spaces and offering VIP parking for hybrid vehicles and carpoolers in our parking lots."

USANA's Green Team, started in 2006, has now transitioned into the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) committee. This employee-driven program constitutes a comprehensive, long-term approach to protecting, preserving, and promoting the integrity of the environment. Its reach extends to every aspect of USANA.

"At USANA, we understand the impact socially responsible corporate citizens can make in their communities, and even the world," says Peggie Pelosi, member of USANA's board of directors providing board oversight to the CSR initiatives. "Our focus is to make sustainable decisions in every area of business, from selecting our raw materials, to our shipping practices, to inner-office conservation and beyond. USANA's commitment and dedication to being a responsible environmental citizen goes hand-in-hand with our passion for advancing human health."

About The Utah Sustainable Business Coalition:

The Utah Sustainable Business Coalition is a growing organization of more than 50 Business and Community Partners coming together to help improve sustainability in the communities we live in. Our goal is to use our unique positions to lead, impact, network and collaborate on issues that affect not only our business, but our communities and the world we live in. We believe that collectively, we can be the change we want to see in the world.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at http://whatsupUSANA.com/.

