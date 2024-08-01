USANA Executive Chairman Kevin Guest Shares 7 Steps to Soar Like Olympians

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by Olympians, Kevin Guest, executive chairman at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA), is urging all to dig deep into their inner strength to excel in their personal and professional life.

"Today's elite athlete shows tremendous discipline, resilience, determination and grit, all traits that develop winners in life," Guest said.

In his bestseller, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest shares qualities that bring harmony and success.

"So much of life comes down to understanding your passion and having the willingness and grit to turn it into something great," he said. "It's easy to dream. The hard part is doing the work. The hard part is developing the grit."

As sponsor of thousands of elite athletes, USANA Health Sciences values excellence and well-being. Its top-tier nutritional products undergo rigorous testing, nurturing body, mind and spirit.

"Thinking about the Olympics, I'm inspired by the remarkable dedication and persistence of these athletes," Guest said. "Their relentless pursuit of excellence gives us valuable lessons that can be applied in our own lives."

Drawing inspiration from these elite competitors, Guest shares seven practical steps to achieve success:

Set Clear Goals: Define career and personal objectives with specific, measurable goals. Break them down into smaller, manageable tasks to maintain focus and direction. Commit to Continuous Improvement: Constantly refine your skills; similarly, invest in lifelong learning. Attend workshops, seek mentorship, and stay updated with industry trends to stay ahead of the curve. Embrace Failure as a Learning Opportunity: View setbacks as opportunities for growth. Reflect on failures, identify lessons learned, and apply them to improve future performance. Cultivate a Winning Mindset: A positive mental attitude is crucial for success. Stay optimistic, focus on your strengths, and visualize achievements. This mindset will propel one forward, even in challenging times. Build a Supportive Network: Rely on coaches, teammates and supporters. Be surrounded with individuals who encourage and motivate. Networking can provide valuable advice, opportunities and emotional support. Maintain Physical and Mental Well-being: Prioritize health. Regular exercise, a balanced diet and mindfulness practices contribute to sustained energy and focus. Celebrate Progress: Celebrate every milestone, big or small. Recognize and reward achievements along the way to stay motivated and appreciate the upward journey.

"By implementing these steps, you can channel the determination into your own pursuits and achieve higher levels in both your career and personal life," he said. "In my global travels, I've seen that the road to success is paved with continual effort, resilience and an unwavering belief in your own potential."

All proceeds for All the Right Reasons go to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

USANA Health Sciences, a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of social wellness in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 25 countries. Visit USANA.com to learn more.

