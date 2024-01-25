USANA Manufacturing Facility Receives Coveted GFSI Certification from SQF

News provided by

USANA

25 Jan, 2024, 07:37 ET

Prestigious validation added for USANA product quality and safety

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality is at the core of everything USANA does, and this drive for excellence is especially apparent in the way the company develops and manufactures safe and effective products. USANA recently added to its long list of third-party validations by earning a Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) certification of its foods manufacturing facility through the Safe Quality Foods (SQF) program. The certification pertains to USANA's enrobed snack bars and drink mix powders.

In 2019, USANA opened a new foods facility next door to the company's main office and manufacturing hub in Salt Lake City, Utah. This ~43,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing plant handles USANA's bar, gusset, single-serve, and powder blending production.

To learn more about USANA and its high-quality products, visit here.

"Receiving our GFSI certification is a landmark moment for USANA and our manufacturing capabilities," said Jim Brown, USANA president and CEO. "In the crowded health and wellness space it's important to differentiate yourself. Receiving this certification is a great way for us to do just that. I'm extremely proud of our manufacturing and quality teams who have implemented the standards and practices necessary to pass this demanding audit."

GFSI is a coalition formed in 2000 made up of retailers, scientists, and other members of the Consumer Goods Forum from 70 countries around the world. The goal of GFSI is to reduce recalls and provide safer, more reliable products to consumers by defining elite industry standards.

SQF is a food safety standard recognized by GFSI. It's one of the benchmarks to meet their stringent requirements for food safety management systems. This recognition means companies implementing SQF can demonstrate compliance with GFSI's global standards, enhancing their credibility and market access.

"SQF is considered to be the highest standard in the industry, and our certification with them places us at the top of the mountain," said Walter Noot, USANA's chief operating officer. "Having SQF certify our dedication to the safest and highest-quality production standards is a huge benefit to us—especially with our foods products. I look forward to the new opportunities this certification can create for us. Thank you to everyone at our USANA foods facility for all their hard work."

About USANA
USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing the highest-quality nutritional products to consumers worldwide. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

Media Contact: Dan Macuga
Chief Communications and Marketing Officer
(801) 954-7280
media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA

