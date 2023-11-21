USANA Named Top Manufacturer in Utah

Awarded for the second time by the Utah Manufacturers Association

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a global leader in nutrition, was recently awarded Manufacturer of the Year by the Utah Manufacturers Association for its second consecutive year.

"This win is outstanding for our manufacturing and operations teams," said Jim Brown, CEO and president of USANA. "I am so proud to work for a company that continuously seeks improvement and goes above and beyond. USANA is committed to excellence—and being named manufacturer of the year for a second year in a row proves that."

The most impressive machines on USANA's nutritional supplement manufacturing line are the high-speed tablet presses. Two of these seven presses can produce anywhere from 60,000 to 500,000 tablets per hour, all while checking for specific quality attributes. Each machine is equipped to customize or change the size and shape of each supplement.

USANA is an FDA-registered facility and is GMP certified by USP and NSF. Multiple USANA products have also been certified by third-party assessor ConsumerLab.com over the years.

"USANA has a mission to manufacture high-quality products, and because we take pride in our manufacturing practices, we create products people trust," said Walter Noot, USANA's chief operating officer. "We are one of the few companies to manufacture almost 70% of our products in our state-of-the-art, FDA-registered facility (excluding Mainland China), something I am truly proud of."

The Utah Manufacturers Association (UMA) is the premier champion of manufacturing in Utah. UMA has been Utah's "voice of industry" for 112 years. Its mission to connect and strengthen all of Utah's manufacturers has helped save businesses millions of dollars and streamlined governmental processes.

About USANA
USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest-quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

Media Contact: Amy Haran
Executive Vice President of Communications
(801) 954-7641
media(at)usana.com

SOURCE USANA

