USANA Partners with Cherries to Support Local Youth

AFC Bournemouth and USANA join forces to empower local youngsters with breakfast club initiatives

SALT LAKE CITY, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences and its USANA Foundation have teamed up with English soccer club AFC Bournemouth to support local youth in the Bournemouth area. This collaboration expands upon existing community endeavours by the club, like the Holiday Activity Fund, which provides vital support to children and families. With a matching grant from the USANA Foundation, the Cherries Community Fund can now extend the program into term time, benefitting a number of local schools with weekly breakfast club sessions.

"We are really pleased to be able to expand on our school holiday activities with the breakfast clubs, providing the important start to the day for the continued success of pupils across local schools," said Steve Cuss, head of community at AFC Bournemouth. "Working in partnership with USANA, over 200 local children will have the opportunity of physical activity and a healthy breakfast to start the school day."

Founded in 2012, the USANA Foundation has changed countless lives. They've provided over 100 million meals in 44 countries, and through programs like USANA Kids Eat and the USANA Garden Towers, the Foundation has made a profound and lasting impact.

"Our mission at the USANA Foundation is to develop a network of communities built on long-lasting, sustainable, and nutritious food," said Brian Paul, USANA Foundation president. "Our hope is that this initiative will help fulfil our mission and create a positive impact on the community. Food poverty and insecurity is an issue in the Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch area and I am so happy that we can provide these kids with a healthy breakfast and access to a strong support system before school."

Research underscores the positive impact of breakfast on academic performance. Since 2015/16, USANA has proudly served as the club's Official Nutritional and Multi-Vitamin Supplier, nurturing all teams. Their foundation remains steadfast in its mission to combat hunger and malnutrition, both locally and globally.

"Since partnering with AFC Bournemouth in 2015, USANA has been committed to the health and performance of their players," said Brent Neidig, USANA's chief commercial officer. "We are thrilled to extend our efforts beyond the field by combating child hunger and leveraging our shared strengths to make a lasting, positive impact on community health."

About Bournemouth AFC

AFC Bournemouth is a football club competing in the highest tier of English football, having achieved a record points total of 48 across the 2023/24 Premier League season. The club is also proud to have a flourishing academy, which has teams ranging from under-9s to under-18s, as well as a development squad and women's team, who went through the season unbeaten in the National League and won the Hampshire Cup.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing the highest-quality nutritional products to consumers worldwide. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

