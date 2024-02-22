USANA Sustainability and DEI Executive Director Awarded in Utah

Donald Cherry named to Utah Business magazine's 40 Under 40

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. applauds Donald Cherry, executive director of corporate sustainability and DEI, for being named a 40 Under 40 award winner by Utah Business magazine.

"Donald deserves this award for all of his hard work and determination overseeing the sustainability department," said Paul Jones, USANA's chief people officer. "He leads with integrity and enjoys empowering those around him. His dedication, diligence, and passion are hallmark characteristics that provide a magnificent example for everyone around him."

Donald is an essential part of USANA and the sustainability team. He established the USANA volunteer team, rolled out inclusion training and multiple bias reduction strategies, and implemented strategies to reduce USANA's carbon footprint by over 20%.

"It's a privilege to receive this award, and I'm extremely blessed to be able to work at a place whose core values align so closely with my own," said Donald. "A big part of my purpose is to have a positive impact, and I am grateful I have an opportunity to do that every time I come into work."

Utah Business magazine's 40 Under 40 award honors Utah's most established young professionals. The list features those who have founded companies, achieved great corporate success, led nonprofits, and chaired influential organizations.

Donald has worked at USANA for 17 years, starting at the reception desk in 2006. His passion for sustainability and DEI initiatives drove him to form USANA's DEI Council where he continues to lead this team.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

