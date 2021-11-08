USD 11.25 Bn Growth in Trade Finance Market | Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing number of exports will influence the market growth positively. In addition, the report has identified various other factors expected to have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

The trade finance market report is segmented by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and Trade finance instruments (Traditional trade finance, Supply chain finance, and Structured trade finance). APAC will be the leading region with 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for trade finance in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities.

Some Companies Mentioned

Banco Santander SA



Bank of America Corp.



BNP Paribas SA



Citigroup Inc.



Crédit Agricole Group

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:



Microfinance Market by Institution Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Alternative Finance Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Factoring Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Trade Finance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 11.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.98 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Banco Santander SA, Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Crédit Agricole Group, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo & Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

