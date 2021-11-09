USD 4.77 Bn growth in Wound Care Leaders Market | 3M Co. and Baxter International Inc. emerge as key players | Technavio

The wound care leaders market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The wound care leaders market covers the following areas:

Wound Care Leaders Market Sizing

Wound Care Leaders Market Forecast

Wound Care Leaders Market Analysis

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improving healthcare safety standards. This study identifies the increasing incidence of accidents like road accidents and trauma events as one of the prime reasons driving the wound care leaders market growth during the next few years.

The wound care leaders market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. By product, the wound dressings segment generated maximum growth in 2020. The market growth in the wound dressings segment will be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, North America is expected to offer several growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 44% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for wound care leaders in North America.

This report presents a detailed picture of the wound care leaders market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Baxter International Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast Corp.

ConvaTec Group Plc

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith and Nephew Plc

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Global Advanced Wound Care Market - Global advanced wound care market is segmented by product (advanced wound dressings, wound therapy devices, and wound care biologics), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and end-user (hospitals and clinics and ASCs).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Wound Closure Devices Market - Global wound closure devices market is segmented by product (sutures, hemostats, surgical staples, wound sealants, and wound strips) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Wound Care Leaders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast Corp., ConvaTec Group Plc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Paul Hartmann AG, and Smith and Nephew Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio