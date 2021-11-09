USD 679.48 Mn growth in Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market | Driven by Increasing Number of Clinical Trials | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aurea Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, MasterControl Inc., Oracle Corp., Phlexglobal Ltd., SureClinical Inc., TransPerfect Global Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., and WIRB Copernicus Group are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of clinical trials and rising government funding and grants to support clinical trials will offer immense growth opportunities, budget constraints will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

By deployment, the market witnessed maximum growth in the on-premise segment. The market growth in the segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, North America is expected to offer maximum growth opportunities. The region currently holds 41% of the global market share. The US is the key market for electronic trial master file systems in North America.

Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the electronic trial master file systems market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This study identifies increasing R&D expenditure by pharma-biotech companies as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic trial master file systems market growth during the next few years.

Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electronic trial master file systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electronic trial master file systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electronic trial master file systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic trial master file systems market vendors

Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 679.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.83 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurea Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, MasterControl Inc., Oracle Corp., Phlexglobal Ltd., SureClinical Inc., TransPerfect Global Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., and WIRB Copernicus Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

