USD 8.72 Bn growth in Lecture Capture Systems Market | North America to occupy 34% market share | Technavio

The market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of a large number of diversified international and regional players. Vendors in the market are adopting various growth strategies including product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. This is expected to intensify the competition in the market. Vendors are also increasingly adopting innovative customer support methods such as webinars for product releases and improved functionalities to gain an edge over their competitors.

Apollo Global Management Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Echo360 Inc., Epiphan Systems Inc., Haivision Systems Inc., Kaltura Inc., Lumens Digital Optics Inc., Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., NewTek Inc., Panopto Inc., Plantronics Inc., Qumu Corp., ShareStream Education Resources LLC, Sonic Foundry Inc., TechSmith Corp., Telestream LLC, TELTEK Video Research SL, UbiCast, and YuJa Inc. are some of the dominant players in the market.

Factors such as a rise in the adoption of active learning, the emergence of video content search technology, and a hike in corporate spending on training will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the reluctance to adopt lecture capture solutions, the threat from active learning platforms, and the threat from open-source platforms will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Lecture Capture Systems Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Lecture Capture Systems Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Educational Institutes



Corporate

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

By end-user, the educational institutes' segment exhibited the high demand for lecture capture systems in 2021. The increasing popularity of digitized content and e-learning is one of the major factors driving the growth of the segment. In addition, other factors such as increasing adoption of virtual classrooms, the introduction of blended learning practices, and technological advancements in the education sector are contributing to the growth of the segment.

By geography, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. Most of the major universities and schools in the US and Canada are providing lecture capture solutions to their students to ensure an improved understanding of the topics taught in the class. In addition, the increasing launch of online learning applications is contributing to the growth of the regional market. The US and Canada are the key markets for lecture capture systems in North America.

Download a Free Sample for highlights on the vendor landscape and key segments, regions, and countries in the market.

Lecture Capture Systems Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist lecture capture systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lecture capture systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lecture capture systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lecture capture systems market vendors

Related Reports:

Lecture Capture Solutions Market in US by End-user and Solution Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Community College Market in US by Revenue Stream and Course Offerings Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Lecture Capture Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apollo Global Management Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Echo360 Inc., Epiphan Systems Inc., Haivision Systems Inc., Kaltura Inc., Lumens Digital Optics Inc., Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., NewTek Inc., Panopto Inc., Plantronics Inc., Qumu Corp., ShareStream Education Resources LLC, Sonic Foundry Inc., TechSmith Corp., Telestream LLC, TELTEK Video Research SL, UbiCast, and YuJa Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Educational institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Educational institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Educational institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Educational institutes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Educational institutes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Apollo Global Management Inc.

Exhibit 89: Apollo Global Management Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Apollo Global Management Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Apollo Global Management Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Apollo Global Management Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 93: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Crestron Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 98: Crestron Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Crestron Electronics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Crestron Electronics Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Echo360 Inc.

Exhibit 101: Echo360 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Echo360 Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Echo360 Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Haivision Systems Inc.

Exhibit 104: Haivision Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Haivision Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Haivision Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Kaltura Inc.

Exhibit 107: Kaltura Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Kaltura Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Kaltura Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 NewTek Inc.

Exhibit 110: NewTek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: NewTek Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: NewTek Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Panopto Inc.

Exhibit 113: Panopto Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Panopto Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Panopto Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Sonic Foundry Inc.

Exhibit 116: Sonic Foundry Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Sonic Foundry Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Sonic Foundry Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 YuJa Inc.

Exhibit 119: YuJa Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: YuJa Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: YuJa Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio