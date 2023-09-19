Use It or Lose It: Babylon Dental Care urges patients to use their dental benefits before they expire

Babylon Dental Care

Sept. 19, 2023

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care wants to remind our current and prospective patients that they should schedule their dental appointments before the end of the year. Why? Because their 2023 dental insurance benefits will expire as soon the calendar rolls into 2024, which could cost the average family between $1,000 and $4,000!

With only three months and change to schedule appointments before those benefits disappear, Long Islanders are at risk of losing four figures' worth of tax-free money that could go towards services like:

Babylon Dental Care reminds you to use your 2023 dental insurance benefits if you don't want to lose them!
  • Cleanings
  • X-rays
  • Fluoride treatments for kids
  • Sealings

Don't know what your specific plan covers? Don't worry. Babylon Dental Care is proud to offer a complimentary benefits check to help you understand what's available to you and where your benefit dollars can go the furthest. And because we're opening up time slots at both our West Babylon and Patchogue locations, past and future patients alike have time to get the pain-free dentistry they deserve from a team that always puts customer satisfaction first.

So, remember to schedule a cleaning or any dental care you may have been putting off before your benefits expire. Patients often realize this at the last minute, which means December appointment slots tend to fill up fast. Get in touch with Babylon Dental Care today, and our caring professionals will answer any questions you may have.

About Babylon Dental Care

Since 1983, Babylon Dental Care has been proud to serve the Long Island community by providing them with high-quality dental care. We have two locations on the south coast of Suffolk County: Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772) and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704).

Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com

