Users Can Pay $ACH for Daily Spending Through Binance Pay

SINGAPORE, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance Pay, a digital payment platform developed by Binance, has integrated Alchemy Pay's token $ACH, enabling users to effortlessly make payments and transfer funds using $ACH. This integration significantly expands the range of use cases for $ACH, allowing users to use their $ACH holding for everyday shopping, both online and offline, wherever Binance Pay is accepted.

Leveraging a user base of 12 million active individuals, Binance Pay has facilitated transactions exceeding $120 billion over the past three years. The platform accommodates payments in over 80 cryptocurrencies, with the recent addition of $ACH. Recognizing the widespread adoption of Binance Pay for online purchases, merchant payments, peer-to-peer transfers, fundraising and donations, the integration of $ACH ensures accessibility to meet the daily spending demands across various financial activities.

Users can leverage Binance Pay across a diverse array of merchants – ranging from grabbing food at their favorite restaurants, buying coffee, purchasing jewelry at specialized stores, to acquiring electronics from retailers. Additionally, Binance Pay extends its services to numerous online merchants such as Travala.com, CryptoRefills, Coinsbee, and more.

Alchemy Pay and Binance Pay share a common vision of actively contributing to the increased adoption of cryptocurrencies and simplifying crypto payments for everyday users. The significant growth in crypto payments reflects a broader integration of cryptocurrencies into real-world scenarios, showcasing their increased utility in daily transactions. In December, Alchemy Pay, in collaboration with Binance Pay, introduced its own mini-app, "Crypto Card," on the Binance Marketplace. This innovative offering allows users to seamlessly engage in global shopping using crypto across popular brands like Chat GPT Plus, Apple Store, Amazon, Google Pay, Netflix, Ebay, Walmart, and more. And now, $ACH can be used in these diverse scenarios, marking a notable expansion in its practical applications.

As a global leading crypto payment solution provider, Alchemy Pay actively acquires regulatory licenses related to payment and money services across many countries around the globe for its global expansion and user security. Their recent triumphs include Money Transmitter and Money Services licenses in both Arkansas and Iowa, solidifying their commitment to compliance and building trust. Additionally, their official recognition by Visa and Mastercard as a trusted third-party payment provider further validates their position as a leading payment service provider.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off-Ramp solution, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

