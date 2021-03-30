Users Vote Playvox Top in Contact Center Quality Assurance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox , the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of workforce engagement management solutions, announced that it is a leader on the Spring G2 Report for Contact Center Quality Assurance and is ranked #7 in the G2 Spring 2021 Top 100 Best Software Products / Highest Satisfaction Products .

In three categories, Playvox ranked #1:

Best Usability (9.4/10)

Best Relationship (9.7/10)

Meets Requirements (9.4/10)

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

Playvox received the highest satisfaction score among products in Contact Center Quality Assurance . 97% of users rated it 4 out of 5 stars, 91% of users believe the company is headed in the right direction, and 95% of users said they would likely recommend Playvox.

In the G2 Grid® Spring 2021 report for Contact Center Quality Assurance Software, Playvox ranked as a leader in High Performer. G2 scores products and vendors based on user community reviews as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks which are then mapped to G2's proprietary grid.

About Playvox:

Playvox's digital-first culture and cloud-native suite of workforce engagement management solutions elevate today's most innovative customer service organizations with the agent-enrichment tools needed to deliver on today's demanding digital experience standards. By facilitating a 360-degree view of your representatives and overall service operations, Playvox supports many of the pioneering organizations in the current digital transformation movement, such as Twitter, Zendesk, NuBank and SoFi. Our portfolio of WFM, QA, Performance Management, Coaching, Learning, VoC and Agent Motivation software deploys rapidly and integrates easily with Zendesk, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Kustomer, Slack and other platforms, enabling you to deliver optimization to the heart of modern service operations. Learn more at www.playvox.com.

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

Playvox is a registered trademark of Arcaris Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

