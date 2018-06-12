USGA, Topgolf and FOX Sports to Host Nationwide U.S. Open Watch Party on June 14

The Ultimate U.S. Open Watch Party begins at 5 p.m. EDT at each Topgolf venue as FOX Sports presents live first-round coverage of the 2018 U.S. Open at iconic Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. Along with the fun and competitive games offered at Topgolf, guests will be able to watch golf's ultimate test on all the in-venue TVs until 7:30 p.m. EDT.

"The U.S. Open provides some of the most entertaining drama in all of sports," said Sarah Hirshland, senior managing director of Business Affairs for the USGA. "Bringing that drama – with our partners Topgolf and FOX Sports – to new audiences beyond the course will increase interest in the U.S. Open, and hopefully spur the more than 40 million individuals interested in playing golf to pick up a club."

Fans will have the chance to win a trip to the 2019 U.S. Open at iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links by using the custom 118th U.S. Open filter to capture a memorable moment during the event. Topgolf guests in Edison, N.J.; Nashville, Tenn.; Charlotte, N.C.; Gilbert, Ariz., and Orlando and Tampa, Fla., will also have an opportunity to purchase an assortment of U.S. Open merchandise. Items will include headwear, T-shirts, hole flags, drinkware and ball markers.

Topgolf welcomed 13 million people in 2017, and more than half of its guests identify themselves as non-golfers. A 2017 survey of Topgolf guests by the National Golf Foundation revealed that 23 percent of respondents surveyed follow the sport more closely as a result of playing Topgolf. Additionally, 29 percent of golfers surveyed say that playing Topgolf leads them to play more traditional golf.

"Topgolf is thrilled to host the U.S. Open Watch Party for a second year and elevate the viewing experience for fans who want to hang out with friends and hit balls while they watch this highly anticipated championship on the TV in their hitting bay," said Rodney Ferrell, Topgolf vice president of global partnerships. "Our hope with events like this one is that we can spark more interest and participation in traditional golf to help grow the game."

FOX Sports, the domestic broadcast partner of the USGA, will air 45 hours of U.S. Open coverage on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes and continuous live streaming on FOX Sports Go from Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

"FOX Sports is excited to again celebrate the U.S. Open with a fun and inventive experience for viewers, and we look forward to bringing the championship to even more golf fans this year," said Whit Haskel, FOX Sports senior vice president, brand marketing.

Fans are encouraged to register for the Ultimate U.S. Open Watch Party at topgolf.com/usopen, post a photo on social media using #USOpen and download the official U.S. Open mobile app for tee times and exclusive digital coverage.

About Topgolf

Topgolf pioneered a technology to make golf more fun and engaging. It has since emerged as a global sports and entertainment community focused on connecting people in meaningful ways. Today, Topgolf continues to blend technology and entertainment, golfers and non-golfers, children and adults – to create an experience that makes socializing a sport for everyone. No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and beverage, moved by music and made possible through community. Every Topgolf venue features dozens of high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort, a chef-inspired menu for year-round deliciousness and hundreds of Associates eager to help create the moments that matter. Topgolf is truly everyone's game, with 41 venues entertaining more than 13 million Guests annually, original content shows, next-gen simulator lounges through Topgolf Swing Suite, the global Topgolf Tour competition, pop-up social experiences like Topgolf Crush, Toptracer technology as seen on TV, and the world's largest digital golf audience. For more information about Topgolf, including corporate sponsorships, hospitality opportunities or to learn about and view exclusive digital content, please visit topgolf.com.

Media Contact:

Adrienne Chance

Director of Corporate Communications

Ph: (214) 501-5025

E-mail: press@topgolf.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usga-topgolf-and-fox-sports-to-host-nationwide-us-open-watch-party-on-june-14-300665132.html

SOURCE Topgolf

Related Links

http://www.topgolf.com

