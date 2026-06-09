Using Lessons from FinTech to Improve Clinical Trial Interoperability, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how interoperability can reduce clinical trial technology fragmentation and support scalable data flow. The featured speakers will share why EDC/CTMS silos, protocol amendments and site misalignments create chaos, and why it's worsening with AI and regulatory pressures. Attendees will gain insight into structural blockers like vendor lock-in, costly manual work and fragmented standards. The speakers will discuss how other industries (like FinTech) solved similar challenges. Attendees will learn about actionable solutions such as AI-driven real-time integrations, neutral hubs for master data and FDA-enforced shifts to scalable ecosystems. The speakers will also share why a neutral "hub" model is key to scaling interoperability.

TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical research grapples with chronic interoperability failures like EDC/CTMS silos and protocol amendment disruptions to site-level rollout misalignments. Add on system complexity and regulatory pressures, and the clinical research ecosystem struggles with fragmented systems, custom integrations and endless workarounds; the problem worsens as digital transformation and AI adoption increase.

This webinar explores why interoperability still breaks down across the study lifecycle, what other industries like FinTech got right and which emerging approaches could finally move the sector from bespoke fixes to scalable, trusted data flow. In this session, the featured speakers will do a deep dive into the structural barriers holding the industry back, from weak standards and vendor lock-in to misaligned incentives, and examine whether AI, neutral hubs and stronger regulatory pressure will unlock a more connected future.

Register for this webinar to learn how Interoperability can reduce clinical trial technology fragmentation and support scalable data flow.

Join Ram Sathia, Founder & CEO, Infiligence; Doug Bain, Consulting Partner, ClinFlo Consulting; and Joe Dustin, Founder & Principal, Dauntless eClinical Strategies, for the live webinar on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Using Lessons from FinTech to Improve Clinical Trial Interoperability.

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