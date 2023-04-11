Using the Science of Light to Create Perfectly Delicious Tomato Products - Spectrophotometry Leader, HunterLab, Launches Global Tomato Processing Campaign

RESTON, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HunterLab ushered in the spring season by announcing a new initiative focused on the importance of applying spectrophotometer technology to the tomato processing industry. Measuring the color of tomatoes is essential to guarantee ripeness, quality, safety, and suitability for a wide range of foods including ketchup, sauces, pastes, soups, and more. HunterLab specializes in food color measurement with spectrophotometers, significantly reducing time and money by making perfect color measurements otherwise impossible to achieve with the human eye alone.

"Our friends in the tomato industry rely on accurate measurements of lycopene, TPS, LAB, and other scales to indicate freshness and quality, in addition to making food look appetizing," said Bob Weaver, President and COO of HunterLab. "And empirically measuring tomato products, regardless of which scale is used, is critical for quality control and precision, helping ensure the consistency and brand recognition that customers have come to expect in food products like tomato paste and ketchup. This is why we are excited to offer two spectrophotometer models dedicated exactly for this purpose."

ColorFlex EZ Tomato and Agera – Ripe With Promise

The Agera is an all-in-one, full-spectrum model designed for benchtop use and offers a 0°/45° circumferential geometry, 60-degree gloss meter, UV-controllable LED illumination, and 5-megapixel camera. Agera makes sample positioning and color management simple for any technician, and it uses color measurement solutions compatible with the USDA classification system along with the Institute of Reference Materials and Measurements system (BCR). Some features of the Agera include:

Easy sample measurement that takes less than 5 seconds; uses pre-equipped color scales and indexes needed for accurate measurements.

Results displayed on in-built screen that provide early warning signals for products that are out-of-spec.

Modern interface with multiple data communication port features and access to excellent customer support.

Super easy to clean and store.

The ColorFlex EZ Tomato model was created to be compact and simple to use. It can analyze and measure the color of fresh tomatoes along with processed pastes/purées, sauces, ketchup, and juices. Features of the ColorFlex EZ include:

Uses industry standard tomato color scales, including the Tomato Catsup Score (TCS).

Measures the reflected color of solids and liquids, displaying color data, color plot, spectral data, and spectral plots.

Product-standard storage with Pass/Fail tolerances.

45°/0° measurement geometry that requires very little bench space.

Easily connected to a printer or PC, and compatible with PC-based EasyMatch QC quality control software.

Full customer support available.

Both spectrometers give producers, distributors, and retailers the edge they need to control and maintain a perfectly ripe product – helping streamline QC operations across an entire supply chain.

Learn more about how HunterLab is helping maintain the high standards of the tomato industry by viewing the campaign video or by reading the HunterLab Blog.

About HunterLab – Measure Color the Way Your Eye Sees It

An absolute titan in spectrophotometry for over 70 years, HunterLab and its founder Richard Hunter are the inventors of Hunter L, a, b values – the foundation of color quality measurement used in industry today. HunterLab is the only color measurement company that offers a complete line of advanced geometry instrumentation – portable, laboratory bench-top, and production in-line – that provide solutions for every color quality challenge you may have. And, as a 100% employee-owned company, HunterLab has worked with thousands of businesses and organizations over the decades. Yet, still knows how to make each client feel like the one and only. Learn more at: www.HunterLab.com.

