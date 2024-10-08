USPS Announces Recommended Mailing and Shipping Dates for 2024 Holiday Season

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service announced its recommended mailing and shipping dates for holiday mail and packages today.

The following are recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25.

The earlier you send, the better; don't delay — mail and ship today! Post this

2024 Holiday Mailing and Shipping Dates for Items Sent to Addresses in the Contiguous United States (Lower 48 States):

USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 18

First-Class Mail service: Dec. 18

Priority Mail service: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express service: Dec. 21

2024 Holiday Mailing and Shipping Dates for Items Sent to Addresses in Alaska and Hawaii:

USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 16

First-Class Mail service: Dec. 18

Priority Mail service: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express service: Dec. 20

For customers sending packages internationally, or to military addresses, USPS suggests checking the complete list of recommended holiday mailing and shipping dates at usps.com/holidayshippingdates.

USPS urges customers to plan ahead and ship early during this holiday season. The earlier you send, the better; don't delay — mail and ship today!

For tips on preparing shipments, including packaging guidelines, ordering free shipping supplies and information on local Post Office location hours, visit usps.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Threads and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

National contact: Jonathan Castillo

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service