USPS Releases a Flurry of Winter Whimsy Stamps

The designs evoke not only snowflakes but also a popular seasonal craft — the fun activity of cutting folded paper with scissors, then opening it up to reveal a delicate, symmetrical design. Paper "snowflakes" are often four- or eight-sided — it is easier for young hands to fold paper into quarters or eighths than into sixths. Paper snowflakes are made by children of all ages and at all levels of intricacy, making homemade snowflakes a fun classic activity for all.

Greg Breeding, an art director for the Postal Service, supervised the project. Bailey Sullivan designed and illustrated the stamps.

The Winter Whimsy stamps are being issued in booklets of 20. They will always be equal to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

