USPS Releases a Flurry of Winter Whimsy Stamps

U.S. Postal Service

Oct 10, 2024

Set features four eye-catching lacy symmetrical images

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the stunning symmetry of snowflakes as fall departs and winter begins, the U.S. Postal Service issues the Winter Whimsy stamps. With four intricate designs evoking winter flurries, there's magic in the air and on seasonal cards and letters.

Each Forever stamp in the block of four includes a design in white, contrasted against a solid color background — navy blue, teal, tan or dark blue-green — and surrounded by small white dots in digitally rendered artwork that is simple and bold, yet sophisticated.

The designs evoke not only snowflakes but also a popular seasonal craft — the fun activity of cutting folded paper with scissors, then opening it up to reveal a delicate, symmetrical design. Paper "snowflakes" are often four- or eight-sided — it is easier for young hands to fold paper into quarters or eighths than into sixths. Paper snowflakes are made by children of all ages and at all levels of intricacy, making homemade snowflakes a fun classic activity for all.

Greg Breeding, an art director for the Postal Service, supervised the project. Bailey Sullivan designed and illustrated the stamps.

The Winter Whimsy stamps are being issued in booklets of 20. They will always be equal to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, First Day of Issue Ceremonies and stamp inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

