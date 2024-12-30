USPS Stamps Its Approval on Allen Toussaint's Musical Legacy with 48th Black Heritage Stamp

What: The 48th stamp in the Black Heritage series honors the legendary musician and songwriter Allen Toussaint (1938-2015). An icon of New Orleans music, Toussaint's contributions to rhythm and blues (R&B), jazz, and rock 'n' roll have left an enduring mark on American music.





The first-day-of-issue event for the Allen Toussaint Black Heritage stamp is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtags #AllenToussaintStamp and #BlackHeritageStamp.



Who: Gary Barksdale, chief postal inspector, U.S. Postal Inspection Service





Quint Davis, chief executive officer, Festival Productions Inc.



When: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at 11 a.m. CST



Where: George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center

1225 N. Rampart St

New Orleans, LA 70116



RSVP: Attendees are encouraged to register at usps.com/blackheritagestamp



Background: Music icon Allen Toussaint's legacy continues to inspire. A prolific pianist, singer, songwriter, composer, arranger and producer, Toussaint left an indelible mark on New Orleans music and beyond.





His legendary career spanned decades, producing countless hits and collaborations with a wide array of artists. From classic songs such as "Fortune Teller" and "Southern Nights" to his behind-the-scenes work, Toussaint's influence continues to resonate globally.





President Barack Obama recognized Toussaint with the National Medal of Arts in 2013. His previous honors include induction into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2012, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011, the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2009, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. In 2022, the New Orleans City Council renamed Robert E. Lee Boulevard for Toussaint, who lived on the four-mile-long thoroughfare during the last years of his life.





Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp using a photograph by Bill Thompkins.





The Allen Toussaint stamp will be issued in panes of 20. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps , by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon . Additional information on stamps, First Day of Issue Ceremonies and stamp inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com .

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America , to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom . Follow us on X , formerly known as Twitter; Instagram ; Pinterest ; Threads and LinkedIn . Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook . For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com .

National contact: Felicia M. Lott

[email protected]

usps.com/news

Local contact: Evelina B. Ramirez

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service