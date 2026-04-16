USPS To Release Stamps Honoring National Bird

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What: The U.S. Postal Service will issue Bald Eagle: Hatchling to Adult, a new set of commemorative postage stamps. The first-day-of-issue outdoor event is free and open to the public. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #BaldEagleStamps.

Bald Eagle: Hatchling to Adult

Who: The Hon. Daniel M. Tangherlini, U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, will serve as the dedicating official.

When: Thursday, May 14, at 11 a.m. Central

Where:

National Eagle Center

50 Pembroke Ave. S.

Wabasha, MN 55981

RSVP:

Attendees are encouraged to register at https://www.usps.com/baldeaglestamps.

Background:

Intrinsic to the national identity of the United States since the early days of the republic, the bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) has been a favorite stamp subject for more than a century. These latest stamps offer a new take on the American icon and feature realistic illustrations of the bird at different stages of life. Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps using original paintings by noted ornithologist and illustrator David Allen Sibley.

The mighty raptor has been celebrated on U.S. stamps since 1869. Bald Eagle: Hatchling to Adult continues the long tradition of spotlighting these magnificent birds on American postage.

Bald Eagle: Hatchling to Adult stamps will be issued in panes of 20. As Forever stamps, they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, or at select Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. The stories behind the stamps and more are available at stampsforever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads; and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

National contact: Nikolaj Hagen

[email protected]

usps.com/news

Local contact: Desai Abdul-Razzaaq

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service