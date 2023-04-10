USTA MID-ATLANTIC SECTION NOW USTA MID-ATLANTIC FOUNDATION

Nonprofit Announces New Name and Launches Centennial Campaign –

Celebrating 100 Years of Promoting and Growing Tennis in the Mid-Atlantic

HERNDON, Va., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On this 100th day of 2023, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Mid-Atlantic Foundation announces their new name and the launch of the Centennial Campaign to raise awareness of their mission to grow tennis, their philanthropic work to break down barriers to the sport, and to celebrate 100 years of tennis in the region.

Since 1923, the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation's mission has been to grow tennis by creating community and developing character and well-being through philanthropic efforts to make tennis available to ALL. Not only has their mission endured but it remains more relevant than ever. With more than 1.2 million people playing tennis today in the region and another 1.3 million interested in the game, they are leading the way to increase access to the sport and chart a course for the next 100 years.

"In the last 100 years and most recently in the last decade tennis has grown exponentially thanks to mission-dedicated tennis providers and coaches, and outreach programs increasing access to the sport. This work can't be done without the support of generous donors and partners," said Tara Fitzpatrick-Navarro, Chief Executive Officer, USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation. "As the sport has evolved so has USTA Mid-Atlantic as a philanthropic organization. Now, as we look forward to the next 100 years of tennis, our new name reflects a deeper commitment to succeeding on our mission, growing our ability to further strengthen the tennis ecosystem and most importantly using the power of tennis to change lives."

The USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation will honor the 100th anniversary with a year-long Centennial Celebration that will salute the impact of the sport, its rich history and those that have paved the way for the game to have the impact it has today.

Today's launch of the Centennial Campaign is just the beginning to further their role in communities and to celebrate the future of tennis, which includes bringing a world-class tennis campus to the region. The Centennial Campaign will focus on a number of ways for supporters to become involved.

Here are some highlights of the Centennial Celebration and Campaign:

Centennial Gala at the National Portrait Gallery – Save the date for December 1, 2023

– Save the date for Centennial Club - by giving $1,000 you will mark your place in the Centennial Club, an exclusive opportunity only in 2023 that includes special recognition and opportunities

by giving you will mark your place in the Centennial Club, an exclusive opportunity only in 2023 that includes special recognition and opportunities Induction of a Centennial Class into the USTA Mid-Atlantic Hall of Fame

Website features on 50 Champion players of the Mid-Atlantic throughout the century

on 50 Champion players of the Mid-Atlantic throughout the century A special collection of apparel, accessories and more in our online store – Shop the Centennial Collection

Pop-up activities at local events across the Mid-Atlantic

And more...

For more information on the Centennial Celebration and how to become involved visit: usta.com/CentennialCelebration.

About USTA Mid Atlantic Foundation:

USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to promoting tennis and its physical, social, and emotional health benefits. Learn about our impact in the Mid-Atlantic and how USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation creates community, character, and well-being.

SOURCE USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation