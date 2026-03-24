UT Haslam No. 1 Nationwide for Supply Chain Management Empirical Research

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Supply Chain Management (SCM) at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Haslam College of Business was recognized as the No. 1 producer of empirical supply chain research by the SCM Journal List in its annual ranking. With the first-place ranking, Haslam has now placed in the list's top five for the last 12 years. Making up the rest of the 2026 top five were: the University of Arkansas at No. 5, Michigan State University at No. 4, The Ohio State University at No. 3 and Arizona State University at No. 2.

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Haslam College of Business was recognized as the No. 1 producer of empirical supply chain research by the SCM Journal List in its annual ranking.

A Standard of Excellence in Industry and Academia

Stephen L. Mangum, Haslam's dean and Stokely Foundation Leadership Chair, said the ranking reflects the college's excellence and productivity in the field as well as the dedication of its faculty.

"Our faculty's research has a substantial effect on industry as well as far-reaching societal impact," Mangum said. "Being ranked No. 1 nationwide for that research is a singular achievement, and I join with the entire college and the university in congratulating the supply chain management department for this well-deserved recognition."

Chad Autry, associate dean for faculty and research, Myers Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain Management and R. Stanley Bowden II Faculty Research Fellow, called the ranking a result of Haslam's long-standing tradition of attracting and retaining the brightest minds in the field and their commitment to academic achievement and practical problem-solving.

"From the days UT was known as a leader in transportation and logistics, supply chain management has been among UT and Haslam's top programs," Autry said. "Our faculty's accomplishments in the field have deservedly earned the respect of their peers in academia. They also team with leading companies in multiple areas of the industry to resolve supply chain challenges, which benefits industry, academia and the community at large and is captured in their research."

Yemisi Bolumole, head of the SCM department and Ryder Professor of Supply Chain Management, praised the researchers for this accomplishment.

"Some of the world's foremost supply chain minds call Haslam home, and this ranking is a fitting testament to their exceptional capabilities," Bolumole said. "The pioneering scholarship they generate empowers supply chains to become more flexible and proactive. Our curriculum draws on their research, ensuring Haslam students graduate are well versed in the industry's most current advances in applications and thinking."

About The SCM Journal List Ranking

The SCM Journal List annually ranks universities' supply chain management analytical and empirical research output, drawing on articles in eight leading supply chain management journals. For the empirical ranking, those journals are Decision Sciences, Journal of Business Logistics, Journal of Operations Management and Journal of Supply Chain Management. Endorsed by 422 supply chain scholars globally, each year's ranking is based on the research published in these journals over the past five years. The SCM Journal List reevaluates these journals every four years to ensure their quality and focus remain consistent.

About Haslam's Department of Supply Chain Management

Haslam has one of the most comprehensive, forward-thinking and highly regarded supply chain programs in the world, with Gartner and U.S. News & World Report consistently ranking it either first or among the top five programs. An advisory board of more than 40 industry professionals informs its curriculum. Students develop applied skills to help improve organizational performance through supply chain management.

SOURCE University of Tennessee on behalf of its Haslam College of Business