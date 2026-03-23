UT Haslam Named a Top 20 Public Undergraduate Business School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Haslam College of Business' undergraduate programs rose to No. 17 among U.S. public universities in Poets & Quants' 2026 ranking of top business schools. The college also moved up six spots to No. 47 among all institutions. Among SEC schools, Haslam placed second in the overall ranking.

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Haslam College of Business’ undergraduate programs rose to No. 17 among U.S. public universities in Poets & Quants’ 2026 ranking of top business schools.

Lane Morris, associate dean of undergraduate studies and student affairs and Fisher Professor of Innovative Learning, said Haslam's ranking exemplifies its commitment to training students with the most current business skills and knowledge, ensuring they are equipped to deliver value to their organizations upon graduation.

"Haslam's undergraduate students prepare for business leadership roles through our pioneering curriculum taught by internationally recognized faculty," Morris said. "Students also have access to a rich variety of co-curricular activities that enhance the essential business curriculum they receive, improving their employment and advancement possibilities."

Among these co-curricular opportunities are dedicated academic advising, student-engagement and professional organizations that sharpen leadership capabilities, study abroad programs that provide exposure to international business practices and internship opportunities with Haslam's corporate partners that build real-world business experience.

Stephen L. Mangum, Haslam's dean and Stokely Foundation Leadership Chair, said the Poets & Quants placement acknowledges the college's dedication to priming students for their best futures.

"Haslam's high-quality curriculum, paired with its meaningful student experience, prepares every undergraduate – from young people coming to us directly out of high school to non-traditional students pursuing degrees after other milestones or military deployments – to step into their chosen fields with confidence and skill," Mangum said. "Our well-rounded graduates emerge empowered to advance in the business world."

About the Poets & Quants Ranking Methodology

Poets & Quants' undergraduate business programs rankings are based on three equally-weighted categories – admission standards, career outcomes and academic experience, the latter of which is based on a survey of alumni. Each category accounts for one third of the final ranking score.

About the Haslam College of Business Undergraduate Programs

Haslam's undergraduate programs set the standard in developing future business leaders, with more than 9,000 undergraduate students, 290 faculty and 200 staff members. The programs consist of seven departments, eight undergraduate majors and one secondary major. UT was founded in 1794 and was designated Tennessee's land–grant institution in 1879, while the Haslam College of Business was founded in 1914.

SOURCE University of Tennessee on behalf of its Haslam College of Business