UT Haslam's MBA Ranked a Fortune Top 20 Public Program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Fortune's recently released Best MBA Programs for 2026, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Haslam College of Business placed No. 16 among public U.S. schools and No. 38 overall.

Business-Ready Graduates

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Haslam College of Business offers graduate and executive education programs in a variety of formats that prepare students to reach their full potential and advance their careers.

Mary Goss, the college's executive director of graduate business programs, called the ranking a testament to the quality of the overall experience the program offers its students.

"Drawing on strategic corporate connections, Haslam provides the most current and relevant academic content available," Goss said. "The college provides a supportive academic environment, where faculty and staff provide students personalized service to meet their needs, and students engage in deep experiential learning delivered by expert faculty. Equipped with knowledge, skills and tools gained in the classroom and through professional development opportunities, Haslam MBA graduates are ready to immediately take on new roles, positively affect their organizations and become leaders in business."

Fortune's Ranking Methodology

The Fortune Best MBA Programs for 2026 ranking methodology evaluated 71 full-time, on-campus MBA programs, balancing admissions competitiveness, academic rigor, selectivity and return on investment. The ranking focused on measurable outcomes, such as post-graduation results, and assessed factors like median base salary reported three months after graduation, percentage of graduates who accepted a job offer within three months and percentage of students who completed the MBA program within the expected time frame. Fortune provides more information on its approach to the data at methodology for Fortune's 2026 ranking of the best MBA programs.

About the Haslam College of Business Graduate and Executive Education Programs

Haslam offers graduate and executive education programs that prepare students to reach their full potential and advance their careers. At the master's level, these programs include the Haslam Full-Time MBA, Online MBA, Professional MBA, Executive MBA (Healthcare Leadership and Strategic Leadership), Aerospace and Defense MBA, Physician Executive MBA, Master of Accountancy, M.A. in Economics, M.S. in Business Analytics, M.S. in Management and Human Resources, M.S. in Marketing, M.S. in Supply Chain Management (Global), M.S. in Supply Chain Management Online and M.S. in Business Cybersecurity Online. Haslam also offers a full portfolio of doctoral programs.

Haslam's graduate programs address real-world challenges through an interdisciplinary approach that develops both analytical and leadership skills. Its faculty are industry thought leaders, seasoned practitioners and accomplished researchers who work tirelessly to create dynamic, relevant and impactful learning experiences.

