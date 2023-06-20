UT System Regents Invest in New Student Mental Health Resources

AUSTIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Texas System Board of Regents is expanding its investment in student mental health services with the launch of a new program that will offer free, virtual mental health support to students at all 14 UT institutions beginning in the 2023 fall semester. The new program will be administered in partnership with Fort Worth-based TimelyCare, a premier provider of virtual health and well-being resources in higher education.

Students will have 24/7 access to a wide-ranging menu of virtual care options from licensed counselors and providers in all 50 states at no cost, including:

On-demand mental health and emotional support Scheduled mental health counseling sessions Psychiatry services Health coaching Care navigation Peer support community Digital self-care content

"The health and safety of students is always our top priority," said UT Board of Regents Chair Kevin P. Eltife. "We are committed to continuous enhancements that improve student health and educational success outcomes."

This partnership is one component of a $16.5 million investment by the UT Board of Regents last year to expand and enhance student mental health and safety, as well as other alcohol and drug education resources at all UT academic and health institutions. In 2011, the UT System became the first system of higher education in the nation to invest in comprehensive alcohol prevention, education, and recovery programs at each of its academic campuses. This new initiative will be administered through UT Austin, which has led UT's system-wide effort to support student wellness and safety.

"We know that students' mental health is tied to their academic achievement and that the demand for access to mental health services for UT students has never been greater," said UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken. "The Board of Regents has consistently and proactively addressed this need. We are proud that this latest investment will make mental health resources more readily available and easier to access for UT students."

Numerous studies confirm that strong mental health is a key component of academic achievement. According to a recent report by Gallup and the Lumina Foundation, 69% of undergraduate students who considered dropping out cited emotional stress as their reason. Additionally, a report by the National Institute of Health (NIH) that analyzes several bodies of research concluded that mental health challenges significantly affect academic achievement and graduation rates in postsecondary education.

"As a Texas-based company with colleagues living across the state, TimelyCare is proud to serve the neighboring universities we call our alma maters, our hometown teams, and the institutions of higher education we trust to educate our own children. One in every 10 TimelyCare employees has earned a degree from a UT institution, so expanding equitable access to care across the state isn't just business, it's personal," said Luke Hejl, TimelyCare CEO and co-founder. "We are proud to deliver best-in-class health and well-being solutions to help students thrive in all aspects of their lives."

About The University of Texas System

For nearly 140 years, The University of Texas System has improved the lives of Texans and people all over the world through education, research and health care. With 14 institutions that enroll more than 254,000 students collectively, the UT System is one of the largest public university systems in the United States. UT institutions produce more than 64,000 graduates annually and award more than one-third of undergraduate degrees in Texas and more than 60% of the state's medical degrees. Collectively, UT-owned and affiliated hospitals and clinics account for more than 10 million outpatient visits and more than 2 million hospital days each year. UT institutions are among the most innovative in the world, ranking No. 1 in Texas and No. 2 in the nation for federal research expenditures. The UT System also is one of the largest employers in Texas – with more than 116,000 faculty, health care professionals, support staff and student workers – and has an operating budget of $25.2 billion for fiscal year 2023.

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, serving more than two million students at 300 campuses nationwide. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare pioneered the first telehealth solution built exclusively for higher education, with a mission to improve the health and well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. Today its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of campus resources and empowers students to be well and thrive.

Contact: Katie Neal, [email protected] , 336-662-3080

