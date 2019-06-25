Utah Department of Transportation Announces Partnership with Panasonic to Build "Smart Roadways" Data Network

UDOT Traffic Operations Center personnel will gain insights into critical events such as crashes, severe weather, or stalled vehicles. They will then be able to alert connected vehicle drivers in real-time with alternate routes, delay times, or other helpful information.

The partnership with Panasonic will allow UDOT to accelerate development toward a statewide system for collecting, monitoring and sharing connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) data. As a national leader in developing and operating CAV technology, UDOT already has a lot of the framework in place for a connected future.

Utah built the first operational connected vehicle corridor in the nation along Redwood Road, and a second along University Parkway and University Avenue in Utah County (the Utah Valley Express). Buses equipped with special radios are already "talking" to the traffic signals along these roads, and if the bus is running behind schedule, the signal can extend the length of the green light – all without any action taken by the bus driver.

With the Panasonic partnership, Utah will be ready to accommodate the incoming wave of smart vehicles that are more connected, more autonomous, and able to operate more safely and more efficiently through communication among vehicles as well as the infrastructure – including signs, signals, and other sensors.

"At UDOT, we're among the most forward-thinking DOTs in the country, and we're always looking for better, quicker, and more effective ways to move people in Utah," UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras said. "Embracing and developing this emerging technology has the potential to make our roads safer, reduce congestion, and help the environment through lower emissions."

As part of the $50 million partnership, Panasonic will help UDOT install intelligent sensors along selected sections of Utah highways. These standards-based sensors, along with similar vehicle-mounted software and equipment, will collect and transmit data at speeds up to 10 times per second, which is then shared with a central cloud-based system. This central software platform monitors the information from the sensor/vehicle network and automatically generates alerts that are shared with vehicles, infrastructure components (such as traffic signals or VMS signs), and UDOT personnel.

The first phase of this new system will encompass 40 installation sites, along with a fleet of 30 state-owned vehicles. UDOT and Panasonic will work together to identify specific locations and scenarios where this system is likely to provide the most benefit by making roads safer, helping traffic flow more smoothly, or reducing congestion. Once these are identified, teams from both organizations will develop new software applications, install sensor networks along the selected roads, and build the control system. Future phases of this system will expand to include 220 installation sites and up to 2,000 vehicles.

A unique feature of this data network – known as CIRRUS by Panasonic – is its "open architecture;" it is designed to enable other DOTs as well as third-party developers to coordinate with UDOT and develop and connect their own applications to address critical operations, safety and maintenance needs on Utah roadways.

"This is an incredibly exciting partnership and expansion of what are already historic milestones by UDOT in the intelligent transportation space," explained Jarrett Wendt, executive vice president Panasonic Corporation of North America. "Utah is home to distinguished universities and a thriving startup scene. We're encouraging developers, startups and members of Utah's academic community to add value to Utah communities by creating new applications on the platform."

UDOT is a national leader in trailblazing transportation innovations to strengthen the economy and enhance quality of life. For example, as an early adopter of accelerated bridge construction a decade ago, UDOT is now the national expert in this game-changing construction method that is safe, cost-effective, and reduces construction time. Now UDOT is pioneering the development and operation of CAV technology to build the transportation networks of tomorrow.

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us and @PanasonicUSA on all social media channels.



