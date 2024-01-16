Utah Families Head to Capitol to Celebrate Launch of New Scholarship Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Utah Fits All Scholarship Program prepares to launch, families from across the state will celebrate the new K-12 universal scholarship with a spirited celebration at the Utah Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 24. At the seat of state government, students will express their gratitude for the new scholarship opportunity and share with legislators what school choice means to them.

More than 500 participants are expected to attend the 11 a.m. celebration, which will highlight the many ways the new ESA program allows families to customize learning. With the application portal for the Utah Fits All Scholarship Program opening Wednesday, Feb. 28, the event aims to spread timely information about the landmark program to all families. The press and public are welcome to attend.

The Utah Fits All Program offers an $8,000 scholarship to families choosing to enroll in a nonpublic school option (private schooling or homeschooling). Any family in Utah who will not be enrolling full-time in public school can apply for the scholarship, regardless of income or neighborhood. The program will initially be limited to approximately 5,000 students, and low-income families will receive first priority if enrollment exceeds capacity.

"Utah has shown incredible commitment to ensuring that every child in our state has the opportunity to receive an education that best fits their unique needs and aspirations. Just one year ago we were asking the legislature to pass this very important school choice law. Fast forward a year later and we are back during School Choice Week celebrating with Utah families and children and saying, thank you for the Utah Fits All Scholarship," said Robyn Bagley, executive director of Utah Education Fits All.

Utah Education Fits All (UEFA) is a non-profit advocacy watchdog for the Utah Fits All Scholarship Program. The organization seeks to be the eyes and ears for the program, building awareness and helping families to understand the freedom and access the Utah Fits All Scholarship will give them to find the best fit for their children's education.

The UEFA Capitol Celebration is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families. Additional flagship events in Utah include a school fair in Provo and a charter school celebration in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Capitol is located at 350 State St.

For more information, contact Robyn Bagley at (801) 913-1644 or [email protected] and visit utaheducationfitsall.org or utaheducationfitsall.org/day-on-the-hill .

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

