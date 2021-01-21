"Utah School Choice Week" Recognized for Tenth Consecutive Year; Governor Cox Joins Nation's Leaders in Celebrating Education

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth consecutive year, Utah School Choice Week has been officially proclaimed by the state's governor. This year, Governor Spencer Cox's proclamation of the Week recognizes that every child in Utah deserves access to an effective education, and it is important for parents to explore and identify the best learning option for their child.

Gov. Cox is the 19th governor to issue a proclamation about School Choice Week 2021, with more expected to join in the next few days. Hundreds of city and county leaders have issued similar proclamations.

Around Utah, parents, schools, and other organizers will be celebrating with 244 events and activities. These events may be as large as a virtual open house or as simple as a family decorating placards about why they are grateful for choice. All these events aim to spark conversations about how different educational opportunities meet families' unique needs and help kids succeed.

Nationwide, more than 33,000 virtual or socially-distanced events have been independently planned for the week. Schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – will be joining the celebration with virtual rallies, drive-in movie nights, virtual school fairs, social media contests, and more.

"We are thrilled that so many Utah families are celebrating National School Choice Week and discussing what educational choices work well for their children and what learning opportunities they hope for in the future," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are grateful to Gov. Cox for recognizing the tremendous impact that school choice has on families."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/utah .

