Utah students and educators raise awareness of school choice this week

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Utah and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Beehive State, more than 240 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a celebration at the state capitol.

Learning choices for Utah students include traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet programs, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Utah at: schoolchoiceweek.com/utah

"Utah's wide range of education options showcases the state's commitment to expanding education opportunities for families in both urban and rural communities," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "For families in Utah and across the country, school choice is becoming the new normal."

"Every child in Utah deserves the opportunity to attend a school that fits their unique needs, values, and aspirations." said Royce Van Tassell, Executive Director of Utah Association of Public Charter Schools.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week