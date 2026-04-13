Utilities Achieve Large-Scale Customer Engagement and Results with Oracle

Nearly 45 million North American households are benefitting from Opower's AI-driven programs and insights to boost energy bill savings and grid resiliency

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Customer Edge Summit -- The AI-powered Oracle Utilities Opower platform continues to be the industry standard utilities rely on to navigate mounting industry pressures and maintain grid reliability while improving customer service. The Opower platform brings AI, behavioral science, and other technologies into the utility customer experience. With proven engagement levers, including Home Energy Reports (HERs), equity and affordability solutions, behavioral load shaping, proactive alerts, and digital self-service solutions, Oracle is helping utilities of all sizes meet customers where and how they want to be served.

To see these solutions in action, join us at the Oracle Customer Edge Summit, April 12-14.

Delivering measurable, quantifiable impact

Opower programs have had a significant impact for utilities by influencing customers to act on an enormous scale. Today alone, nearly 45 million North American households are benefitting from Opower's AI-driven programs. Since Opower's inception in 2009—and through March 2026—its collaboration with utilities has resulted in:

3.5 billion personalized customer communications sent across print, email, SMS, interactive voice response (IVR), and push notification channels to educate and encourage energy-saving actions

44.6 million residential customer households enrolled in programs, representing 39% of the total U.S. population *

Total energy savings (electric and gas) of 44.23TWh, equivalent to the energy usage of 111.5 million total consumers or 39% of the U.S. population *

Total residential customer bill savings (electric and gas) of nearly $4.3 billion dollars

In 2025 alone, residential customer bill savings (electric and gas) measured $369 million dollars.

Evergy enhances customer engagement and experience

Serving 1.4 million residential customers in Kansas and Missouri, Evergy has collaborated with Oracle Opower to build a strong foundation of Opower behavioral energy insights delivered at scale, including proactive alerts, behavioral load shaping, energy efficiency, EV passive and active managed charging, rates engagement, digital self-service, and data exploration. This partnership has been instrumental in supporting Evergy's successful transition to default time-of-use (TOU) rates, where Oracle helped enable end-to-end customer engagement through rate education, intuitive digital plan selection tools, and ongoing weekly insights to guide customer behavior. As a result, 30% of customers pre-enrolled in a TOU rate, with 80% enrolling through digital self-service, demonstrating strong adoption driven by a seamless and customer-centric experience. This helped Evergy avoid more than $2 million in call center costs.

"We wanted our customers to know they had a choice, actively select the plan that best fit their family, and know how it would impact them," said Elena Johnston, Manager of Digital Products, Evergy. "We wouldn't have been able to do this without Opower's tools. For example, our contact center would never have been able to support 130,000 customers calling to understand the plans and make their choice."

Taking care of business

Recently, the Opower platform has evolved to serve business customers, first with Opower Business Energy Reports and small business web and, more recently, a full Business Customer Engagement (BCE) solution. BCE now serves 4.6 million non-residential customers/sites, providing users with usage trends, insights, and tips encouraging actions to help lower their bills. A survey of utilities using BCE showed that customers have reported an 11% increase in the belief that their utility helps their business manage its energy use. Utilities have also seen a reduction, from 18% to 11%, in self-reported customer contact regarding billing issues and questions.

"With overall power demand forecast to rapidly expand and system complexity, costs, and customer needs all growing, it's getting difficult and expensive for many utilities to keep up," said Mark Webster, senior vice president of Oracle Infrastructure Industries. "Oracle continues to innovate to help utilities tackle these challenges in ways just now becoming possible. By combining AI, predictive analytics, proactive alerting, load shifting, and rate engagement, we are empowering customer action and changes in energy behaviors that help drive down costs while helping utilities meet grid resiliency."

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*(U.S. Census data, 2025)

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SOURCE Oracle